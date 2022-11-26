The holiday season is upon us. As we head into this season, there are many things to be thankful for.
I am thankful to work in this city. I am thankful to work with a City Council that is fully engaged in delivering on our mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
I am also grateful for our staff that is working hard to make our Harborside Hometown safe and attractive for the holiday season. They are a dedicated team that I learn from every day, and with which I am proud to work.
Beyond city operations, the list of things to be thankful for continues. The many non-profits and faith-based organizations that continue to help residents meet their basic needs, especially with the hand that Hurricane Ian dealt the community, deserve a heartfelt thank you. I am thankful for the businesses that drive our economy. Grateful for the quality healthcare services available here. Thankful to live in a community that has so much resident engagement.
Punta Gorda is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays, and the magic of lights appealscto the youthful spirit of all. Don’t miss Light Up the Night on Dec. 2. This unforgettable, family-fun event in Downtown Punta Gorda takes place on the corner of West Marion Avenue andcTaylor Street. The Christmas Tree Lighting takes place at approximately 8 p.m. Music, food,cbounce houses, and Santa Claus make this an event not to be missed.
Also, on Dec. 2 and continuing on Dec. 3, take part in the Holly Days Market, hosted by the Punta Gorda Garden Club at 413 Retta Esplanade. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. gifts, ornaments, baked goods, and beautiful poinsettias will be available. For information, visit https://pggc.org/home-tour/2022-holly-days-market-flyer-3/.
Also, on Dec. 3, the DowntownFarmers Market is open from 8 a.m. until noon. While at the market, check out the unique workings of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association In Stitches knitting club. The group has completed its 6th Annual Yarn Bomb in Hector House Plaza. Then on Dec. 10, the Charlotte County Chamber Annual Christmas Parade takes place in downtown Punta Gorda. The parade steps off at noon. For more information, call 941-672-2222.
Fishermen’s Village is a favorite stop to enjoy the Festival of Lights in an open-air complex featuring shopping, dining, entertainment, and unique accommodations. Over 1 million lights and holiday-themed Christmas decorations are available for viewing free of charge through Dec. 31. Also available at Fishermen’s Village are the ever-popular King Fisher Fleet Christmas Lights Canal Tours. These family-orientated one-hour cruises tour the residential canals to view Christmas lights, displays, and decorations on homes, boats, seawalls, and docks from the comfort of a double-decker tour boat. Tickets are required and can be purchased online or while visiting Fishermen’s Village.
I covered just a tiny sampling of all we have to look forward to during the holidays in Punta Gorda and know there is much more. I hope everyone has had a safe and happy Thanksgiving and has taken the time to thank those that make their life just a little brighter. Punta Gorda is a great place to be!
