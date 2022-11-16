Lots of thank yous to go around in North Port this yearWith Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s a natural time to pause and think about everything in our lives we are thankful for.
I’ve got a long list of people and things to be grateful for this year, but here are just a few who deserve a public shout out:
Thank you to our North Port employees for their dedication to public service. That can often be a thankless job in today's world, but not in my book. Our team of public servants are to be commended, especially for the way they have helped our citizens recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian while facing major challenges of their own at home.
Thank you especially to the first responders from our police and fire departments who put their lives on the line to rescue people from harm’s way during the storm.
Thank you to crews from our Public Works and Utilities departments who got Price Boulevard fully reopened to traffic so soon after portions were devastated by the storm and subsequent flooding – truly amazing work if you have seen the before-and-after photos of the road.
Thank you to our federal, state and county partners, neighboring municipalities and agencies, community organizations, nonprofits, churches and local businesses who have been instrumental in the ongoing recovery effort. We’ve dubbed it “North Port United” for a reason – because it will take our collective energies working in unison to not only help our community bounce back, but continue its forward momentum.
Thank you to the hard-working debris collection crews that have been blanketing our neighborhood streets each day to pick up the mess left behind by Ian. More than 1.3 million cubic yards of debris have been collected to date so far – compare that to 50,000 cubic yards from Hurricane Irma - and we are not yet done. We appreciate everyone’s patience through this process, and if they haven’t been to your street yet, they will soon.
Thank you to the voters of Sarasota County, who overwhelmingly supported the extension of the one-cent surtax in this month’s general election. The penny sales tax has been in place since 1985 and has funded countless improvements to our community over the years. The extension of the surtax through 2039 will allow the county, school board and municipalities to invest in important public infrastructure projects such as public safety, the environment, water quality, libraries, parks, schools and roads.
Thank you also to the voters who authorized the city to issue bonds payable from the one-cent sales tax to finance the widening of Price Boulevard. The need for improvements to our transportation network are greater than ever, as we experienced firsthand in the aftermath of Ian when parts of Price were shutdown for an extended period. We are already at work finalizing the timeline and plans for the widening project so that it will be as efficient and as least disruptive as possible.
Thank you to outgoing City Commissioner Jill Luke for her years of distinguished service representing the interests of our citizens. Her passion and insight have been a great benefit to our city, and her kindness in welcoming my family and I to North Port will always be remembered.
Thank you to the City Commission candidates for running thoughtful campaigns, and congratulations to incoming District 5 Commissioner Philip Stokes, pending confirmation at the 5 p.m. canvassing board meeting on Friday. We welcome him and supporters from both sides to the table as we plot a future course for our city.
And finally, thank you to the people of North Port. My admiration and appreciation for you has only grown after witnessing your resiliency, your spirit and your resolve these past few weeks. Thank you for continuing to make our city and community so special.
Jerome Fletcher is the North Port City Manager.
