In 2017, the City of Punta Gorda, Florida, adopted its current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan. This plan, produced by consultants Tindale Oliver, is based on an extensive data collection and analysis process that identified barriers to accessibility in various city operations, facilities, parks, and portions of the Punta Gorda Pathways system of trails.
The plan serves as a road map for making improvements in these operations and facilities to reduce barriers to access, more fully comply with the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and provide better service to our community.
Based on the recommendations contained in the ADA Transition Plan, Punta Gorda has undertaken a five-year ADA Transition Plan capital improvement program (CIP). TheCIP provides a dedicated funding source for undertaking the corrective actions recommended bythe ADA Transition Plan. In addition to the CIP projects the city has already launched, each subsequent year the city re-adopts the plan to include an annual report containing improvements and any new projects undertaken.
In Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, the total ADA available funding is $668,473, resulting from carry-over and new funding. Carry-over are funds that were either designated or undesignated to a specific project(s) where the total funding was not used or not spent.
FY 2021 had several projects that could not be completed, and several projects are multi-phased designated projects and are scheduled to finish in the coming years. One of the ongoing projects is ADA and security enhancements at the City Hall Annex, Public Safety Building, and the Public Works and Utilities Campus. While construction was started in FY2021, completion has been delayed until FY2022 due to a shortage of materials.
Work began on Nature Park in FY2021 and will continue this year with design, engineering, and permitting to be completed and construction to start on a small platform bridge, two observation decks, a fishing pier, and site furnishings to be put into place. Funds for an accessible entrance ramp and restroom improvements at the Public Safety Building carried over into FY2022. Way finding Signage in Fire Station II and Fire Station III, including the design and engineering has also carried over to the current year. Finally, the West William Street Sidewalk to connect the neighborhood to the adjacent shopping plaza will be constructed in the upcoming year.
A new project for FY2022 is the Laishley Park Playground that will include accessible and inclusive water playground equipment. Finally, to be determined, funds of $45,635 are allocated to be used for any unforeseen infrastructure improvements relating to ADA access that may arise throughout the fiscal year.
The city has completed 42% of the line items included in the 2017 Adopted ADA Transition Plan to date. The city is committed to having all city buildings, parks, parking, pedestrian facilities, programs, and services remedied, so all of the accessibility deficiencies are corrected and compliant with all applicable Federal and State requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.