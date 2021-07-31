Infrastructure sustainability that includes maintaining and enhancing the city’s capital assets and quality municipal services is a key priority of the City Council.
The city’s assets include 13 public buildings, 121 miles of streets, 1,270 city-maintained street lights, 19 traffic signal intersections, and four bridges. The city owns 110 miles of seawall. There are 237 miles of water mains, 129 miles of sanitary sewer, and 119 lift stations. Twenty-three parks totaling 130 acres and nine miles of pathways are the responsibility of the city. Two hundred eight motorized equipment items, including cranes, fleet vehicles, boats, and compactors, are also part of the city’s assets. The city’s total asset base hold a value of $386,313,048.
With staff assistance, the City Council must determine how the city can best maintain its current infrastructure and procure needed new or replacement equipment. Maintenance is a balancing act.
City staff works proactively with planned and scheduled maintenance projects and reactively addresses resident concerns regarding features of the city that need attention. While new infrastructure projects are frequently discussed and generally well-publicized, ongoing maintenance of the city’s assets is not always very visible or the complexity of the tasks always appreciated.
Recent attention for the Herald Court Centre parking garage, for example, was moved up and has resulted in several improvements. New lights grace the perimeter of the facility. The lighting provides added safety for residents, visitors, and employees of local businesses utilizing the area after dark. New ceiling lights in the elevator also add to the security of the building.
New mirror installation provides an added layer of safety for those accessing the elevators and stairwells and motorists within the garage. Designated spaces are now available for those accessing take-out dining services for convenient short-term parking while patronizing businesses. The corner spaces in the garage are now dedicated motorcycle parking, adding convenience for cyclists and enhancing visibility for all drivers.
The Adrienne Street fishing pier is an example of a reactive maintenance project. Deficiencies in the pier were noted by city engineering staff while conducting asset inspections. The city hired a firm to install new pile jackets. City staff is completing the decking and handrails that will enhance the safety of the pier. While staff did not initially plan for this project, it became necessary to keep a valued fishing spot open for residents, again pushing it to the top of the list.
In my first year as city manager for the City of Punta Gorda, I focused on gaining an understanding of each of the city’s unique assets, along with engaging staff to examine the condition of each of those assets and needs to properly maintain them. Much of what was found is that city infrastructure is starting to show signs of age and now needs work. Evaluation of the infrastructure also resulted in necessary emergency repairs in some cases.
Preventative maintenance programs and resulting upkeep has sometimes needed to be deferred because of recessionary periods, funding challenges, and personnel demands, but extends the life of the assets and helps lessen the costs often associated with emergency repairs. It takes staffing, funding, and a detailed plan to make that happen, knowing that deferred improvements will only continue to increase in costs. Watch for additional improvements as we proceed with our plans.
This will aid in preserving and enhancing Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and make it a desirable place to live, work and visit.
