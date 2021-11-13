The Utilities Department has received an influx of inquiries regarding the number of fire hydrants flushing water throughout the county in the past few weeks. Hydrant flushing is utilized to maintain water quality. The water distribution lines that supply the drinking water to your homes are flushed out by releasing water at a high velocity from fire hydrants.
Typical occurrences include maintaining proper disinfection levels, correcting taste or odor issues, service or repair of water mains, or as part of fire hydrant testing and maintenance. Flushing can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours, depending on the circumstances. Our department will flush hydrants only when required. Hydrant flushing may occur even during instances of severe water conservation if testing indicates it is necessary for a healthy water supply.
If you live in close proximity to the flushing location, you may notice a decrease in water pressure within your home. Throughout flushing, staff will monitor pressures and flows to ensure the impacts are minimal.
Due to the high velocity and amount of water released during flushing, it cannot be easily captured for use elsewhere. The amount and cost of the water utilized in hydrant flushing is small compared to the benefits it brings. The released water returns to the water cycle and will replenish aquifers, drain into waterways, or evaporate.
To dramatically reduce the amount of flushing required and improve water quality in Central Charlotte County the Utilities Department will start construction on a new water booster and disinfection station in 2022 on Midway Boulevard.
If you have questions regarding your water quality, don’t hesitate to contact us at 941-764-4300.
Give the gift of water
At one time or another, a community member may face a period of personal or family crisis and not have sufficient money to pay their utility bill. The Utilities Department, in partnership with the Human Services Department, is proud to offer HeartShip. HeartShip is a community participation program to establish and maintain a fund in which qualifying Utility customers maybe helped by the charitable contributions of people who care.
This year you can give the gift of water by donating to HeartShip. No matter the size, your contribution can make a difference and provide the gift of water to neighbors in Charlotte County that need assistance. Contributions to this program can be made via your utility bill payment online or by completing the designated area for “HeartShip Donation” on the top right-hand corner of your bill stub. You can also send a check payable to Charlotte County Utilities
Readers may reach Charlotte County Utilities Department Director Craig Rudy at Craig.Rudy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
