Ron Turner
The Nov. 8 General Election is fast approaching, and I want to make sure that all Sarasota County voters are prepared for this important midterm election. Regardless of whether you live in a city or town or an unincorporated part of the county, your ballot will be long and contains dozens of candidate races as well as multiple state, county and municipal questions based on where you reside.

Remember, you have options when voting, including voters who have been affected byHurricane Ian. There are three ways to vote during any election: by mail (absentee), in person during early voting and on Election Day.


Ron Turner is the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.

