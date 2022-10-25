The Nov. 8 General Election is fast approaching, and I want to make sure that all Sarasota County voters are prepared for this important midterm election. Regardless of whether you live in a city or town or an unincorporated part of the county, your ballot will be long and contains dozens of candidate races as well as multiple state, county and municipal questions based on where you reside.
Remember, you have options when voting, including voters who have been affected byHurricane Ian. There are three ways to vote during any election: by mail (absentee), in person during early voting and on Election Day.
Vote-by-mail (absentee)
We began mailing vote-by-mail (absentee) ballots to domestic voters on Tuesday, October 4. If you have a request on file with the elections office, you should have already received your ballot. If you have not received your ballot, you can begin by contacting your local post office to see if they are holding your mail due to the storm. You may also call us at 941.861.8618 for assistance. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to a voter is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct.29.
If you have a vote-by-mail ballot, don’t delay returning it. You can return your voted ballot at a secure ballot intake station located inside all supervisor of elections offices during business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and at additional early voting locations during the dates and times listed below. Vote-by-mail ballots must be returned to the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.
Early voting
In-person early voting is scheduled for a total of 14 days, Monday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily at nine convenient sites countywide. These locations include Shannon Staub Public Library/Suncoast Technical College and the North Port elections office in Biscayne Plaza, Venice Public Library and Venice elections office in the R.L. AndersonAdministration Center, The Devyn event center, Bee Ridge Park, Fruitville Public Library,Sarasota elections office in the Terrace Building, and North Sarasota Public Library. Any registered voter may choose to vote at any early voting site in the county.
Election day voting
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you choose to vote onElection Day, remember that you must vote at your assigned polling location. This information is listed on your Voter Information Card or can be found using the ‘Find My Precinct’ quick link on our website at SarasotaVotes.gov.
Due to Hurricane Ian impacts, two polling locations are moving for this election. Precinct 301 -Waterford Sports Club is moving to Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E Venice Avenue, Venice, and Precinct 317 — North Port Community United Church of Christ is moving to St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S Biscayne Drive, North Port. Affected voters will be notified by mail about these temporary polling place changes.
Don’t Wait!
We are expecting a high voter turnout for the November 8 General Election. This, along with impacts from Hurricane Ian and a 17-inch multi-page ballot, may increase wait times for in-person voting. I strongly encourage voters mark their choices on their sample ballots and use them as a reference when voting. Finally, please consider the voting options available to you and do not wait until the last minute to cast your ballot.
Our team is standing ready to answer any questions you may have about voting in Sarasota County. We’re here to help and only a phone call away at 941-861-8618. You may also visit SarasotaVotes.gov for more detailed information about vote-by-mail, early voting or ElectionDay voting.
Ron Turner is the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.
