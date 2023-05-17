May 20 through May 26 is National Safe Boating Week. Boating is a popular recreational activity that nearly 100 million Americans enjoy. With many of those boaters living right here in Punta Gorda, the City of Punta Gorda has a vested interest in boater safety.
At the May 17 City Council meeting, the city officially recognized this week as National Safe Boating Week on behalf of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 98 Charlotte Harbor and America’s Boating Club Peace River to promote safe boating education for all.
Drowning is the cause of the majority of all boating-related fatalities. Eighty-three percent of those who drowned were not wearing a lifejacket. It is a fact that lifejackets save lives.
Ensure your lifejacket is U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) approved, appropriate for your water activity, and properly fits. A lifejacket that is too large or too small can cause different situational problems. The bottom line is to find a USCG-approved lifejacket that you will actually wear, and that is comfortable for the activity you are engaging in.
It is essential to make a float plan always to let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment before you leave the dock. Give yourself the ability to keep in touch while on the water. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones, and cell phones can all be important devices in an emergency.
Proper education and training are also critical to boating safety. Those without this advantage are five times more likely to die in a boating mishap.
Fortunately, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 98 Charlotte Harbor offers Safe Boating courses at the Military Heritage Museum. The current course offering at the museum is Boat America, with other courses available in the region. For a list of available course dates and times and to sign up, visithttp://www.cgaux.org/boatinged/class_finder/index.php and search by zip code to find the current offerings.
Additionally, as a reminder, every person operating or navigating any vessel in, on, or under any waters within the city shall do so carefully and prudently, taking into consideration the weather conditions and range of visibility, water turbulence, proximity to bathers, water skiers, and other vessels, and all other attendant circumstances, so as not to endanger the life, limb or property of any person. Although much cleanup has been done in the waterways, debris remains due to the hurricane.
Vessels cannot be operated in a careless manner, such as to produce a wake capable of causing damage to other vessels, docks, seawalls, shorelines, or other property by wash or erosion. Make sure that the primary minimum wake speed is maintained in our canal system with no wake in some inlets/areas. With 55 miles of seawall in Punta Gorda and seven-and-a-half of those miles damaged by Hurricane Ian, this is extremely important to maintain the integrity of the canal system.
As a USCG credentialed Master Captain, I take boating safety very seriously.
Boater safety is the responsibility of everyone who operates a vessel. By following the simple safety rules, we can all enjoy the best of life in what may be the state’s most picturesque, enjoyable, and accessible waterfront destination.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.