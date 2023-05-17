May 20 through May 26 is National Safe Boating Week. Boating is a popular recreational activity that nearly 100 million Americans enjoy. With many of those boaters living right here in Punta Gorda, the City of Punta Gorda has a vested interest in boater safety.

At the May 17 City Council meeting, the city officially recognized this week as National Safe Boating Week on behalf of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 98 Charlotte Harbor and America’s Boating Club Peace River to promote safe boating education for all.


   
