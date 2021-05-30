Monday is Memorial Day. A day set aside for all of us to remember those brothers and sisters who served in the military and sacrificed everything for the cause of freedom and democracy.
From the beginning each raised their right hand and pledged that they would preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and the principles it stands for.
We are unique among nations because the U.S. military does not swear an oath to a Mother Land, a Monarch, or a specific political ideology. We swear an oath to protect a form of government and a set of principles that preserve liberty, justice, equality, democracy, and rule of law.
Memorial Day is about honoring those men and women, young men and women, who served us in the military and gave their lives to preserve, protect, and defend our government, our freedom, and our way of life.
It is right that we honor them, to decorate their graves with flags, flowers, and wreaths. It is right that we wave our flag proudly as we watch military parades march down our city streets. It is right that we come together as communities and families for speeches and picnics, again to honor those loved ones who gave so much.
Monday is the day that we must all remember that freedom is not free. It has been paid for with the blood of our children, brothers and sisters, and husbands and wives.
However, we should be aware that the cost of our freedom must not be paid by the sacrifice of our military veterans alone. You and I, veterans and non-veterans have an obligation to make the same oath they did, “... to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Freedom is not free, it demands that citizens actively participate in the democratic process. It demands that we educate ourselves about the important issues, that we express our opinion without demeaning the opposing opinion, that we run for office or help those who do, and we get out and vote intelligently.
We cannot honor those who sacrificed so much for us by being divisive and mean spirited. We are a community of the United States. We are based on the principles that we the people can govern ourselves and should govern ourselves. We must honor our fallen by standing up to those who want to divide us and who demonize opposing opinions.
Our country celebrates “individuality,” but the true strength of our nation is our union.
So on Monday, I ask all of you to honor our beloved fallen soldiers, airmen, sailors, and Marines by making a new commitment to our country, to our Constitution, and our way of life by reaching out to each other and begin working on finding solutions to our problems and begin building a brighter stronger future for all Americans.
These fallen heroes defended our freedom, now let us preserve and protect it. It is the best way we can honor them.
