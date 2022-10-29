This past week City of Punta Gorda Building Officials organized a sweep of the city by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). DBPR worked with our city code compliance officers to check job sites and issue citations as necessary with the intent to protect our residents from the issues that can arise from using unlicensed contractors. They intend to work with the city for the next few weeks.

Anyone who does work without the correct licensure during a state of emergency may be charged with a felony. Per Florida Statute 489.127(2)©: “Any unlicensed person who commits a violation of subsection (1) during the existence of a State of Emergency declared by executive order of the governor commits a felony of the third degree.”


You can reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

