This past week City of Punta Gorda Building Officials organized a sweep of the city by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR). DBPR worked with our city code compliance officers to check job sites and issue citations as necessary with the intent to protect our residents from the issues that can arise from using unlicensed contractors. They intend to work with the city for the next few weeks.
The statute applies to all types of construction – not just that which is associated with repairs due to a tropical storm or hurricane and is in addition to the regular penalties incurred by unlicensed individuals acting in the capacity of a contractor. This statute also applies to all licensed contractors – all contractors working in the county must register with the county before contracting for work
Allowing an unlicensed person to perform work on your property puts you, as the owner, at risk. The unlicensed business owner cannot obtain worker’s compensation coverage or general liability insurance and cannot obtain permits for their work. Should injuries occur at the site, the owner may be liable for the injuries, and any work performed without a permit, may not be covered by your insurance company in the event of future claims.
Anyone entering the area wanting to work as a contractor should contact the City of Punta Gorda Building Department at 941-575-3324 for more information. Contractors can also apply through the City of Punta Gorda Business Tax Receipts and Contractor Competency Registrations Online at https://punt-egov.aspgov.com/Click2GovOL/index.html.
While many people are still in the insurance claim/dealing with the adjuster phase of recovery, others have started seeking estimates, and some have even made it to the signing contract and pulling permit stage of recovery. No matter your recovery status, please keep the need to hire licensed contractors on the top of your list. For more information about whether a person is licensed and registered as a contractor in the City of Punta Gorda or to notify us of possible unlicensed activity, please get in touch with the City Building Department at 941-575-3324 or visit myfloridalicense.com.
