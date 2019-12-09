I just paid my new property tax bill. The increase was just under 10% compared to last year. The current inflation rate is under 3%. The increase in Social Security payments for retirees will be under 2%. It is fair to ask why our taxes are going up considerably more than inflation.
A major reason for the significant increase in property taxes are the two increases in school taxes. One created by a referendum, the other by the school board. Much of this increase is going to pay for salary increases for staff. I believe that we should pay good teachers well, work to attract and keep excellent teachers, and develop and implement programs that will improve our schools.
I also believe that we taxpayers need to see how well our school taxes are being spent. What mechanisms will our school board use to show that the additional money is making our schools better, hiring and retaining better teachers, and improving our Charlotte County schools in comparison to other counties in Florida. The so-called “oversight committee” which was created in part to do this has been noticeably silent on these matters. Of course, that “oversight committee” was hand-selected by our current school board — shades of the fox guarding the hen house!
One way to motivate improvement is to support competition. One form of educational competition is to promote the creation of additional charter schools. Contrary to what most teachers’ unions say, such as the American Federation of Teachers statement that charters “siphon off money from our public schools.” Charters themselves are public schools but are operated independently of district bureaucracies, have more freedom to design programs, select books, and choose their teachers, and administrators. If charter schools fail, they close, unlike failing public schools! The boards of public charter schools are volunteers who receive no salary, unlike our Charlotte County School Board members who each receive a salary and benefit package of over $60,000 per year!
A study by the Stanford University’s Center for Research on education outcomes found that in their fourth year in a charter school, students advance about 2½ months more in reading skills every year, and around two more in math, as compared to students in local district schools. Other studies have shown that graduation rates, college attendance rates, and college completion rates are higher for charter school students.
Perhaps, as has been shown is some areas of the country, competition from charter schools could motivate district schools to improve so that they would be more attractive to parents. Clearly good schools attract residents who care about the education of their children.
Deep Creek Elementary school is a case in point. It is an “A” rated school. I do not think it is coincidence that Deep Creek is one of the areas with many new homes either recently constructed, under construction, or planned. When my children were young and I decided to move from a failing urban school system, my number one criteria was the quality of the schools in the community I chose.
Competition works, let it flower!
