Typically, they will not respond by recalling a particularly riveting lesson on how to multiply fractions, or determining the main idea of a passage. Although academics should be the main focus of a school, it should not be the only focus. It is important for students to be engaged in, and excited about, their school.
At East Elementary School, we provide several “memory making” opportunities for our students — those events our students will remember for many years to come. The majority of these activities are academically based; however, whether academically based or “just for fun,” all of the activities are designed to increase our students’ sense of school pride. Students who have developed school pride strive to act in ways that reflect well upon their school. Following are four of the many memory-making events the wonderful staff, parents and community members of East Elementary provide for our students.
One of the most unique events held annually is our Turkey Trot. Beginning in October students in Grades K-5 work toward achieving a teacher-set goal of earning a designated number of Accelerated Reader points by the middle of November. Each teacher randomly chooses two students who have met the goal, and they are the representatives for their class in the Turkey Trot. The Turkey Trot is a relay race, where students use a broom to push a decorated frozen turkey sitting on a rolling platform down and around a cone and back to their team. Students not chosen to participate enjoy rooting for their classmates; however, what really sends their excitement into the stratosphere happens after the students’ race, when East staff members form their own Turkey Trot teams and compete for bragging rights and a frozen turkey.
In December, East staff members and members of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis provide a Christmas party for approximately 200 of our students. The party includes arts and crafts activities, bounce houses, games, lunch with ice cream for dessert, and, of course, a visit from Santa. The Kiwanis set up a “store” behind Santa, and the students are given points they can redeem for presents of various values at the store. Although the students are encouraged to spend their points for presents for themselves, the majority of the children ask if they can get presents for their siblings instead. The students who attend the Kiwanis party typically aren’t going to have a lot of presents under the tree at home, which makes this gesture even more heartwarming.
Also in December, the entire school comes together in the cafeteria for our annual Christmas Sing-a-long. Music is played over the sound system and the words to the songs are projected on a large screen. The singing is loud and sometimes a little off-key, but it is always a great time.
The Wheel Deal/BMX Reading Challenge kicks off when we return from Winter Break in January. Amanda Carr, who attended East Elementary and raced BMX in the Olympics, helps kick off the event each year. From January to March the students receive a ticket for each Accelerated Reader point earned. At the culminating assembly, approximately 125 tickets are pulled for prizes. The prizes typically have wheels or a BMX/Sports theme and range in size and value. The grand prizes are skateboards and BMX bicycles. This year, six lucky students won bikes.
Dr. Seuss once stated, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” It is my hope that when our students look back upon their years at East Elementary, they will have memories of many wonderful moments.
Lori Carr is principal of East Elementary School in Punta Gorda.^p
