Over the summer, I met with AARP Florida leadership to learn more about the Statewide Age-Friendly Community Network and how Punta Gorda/Charlotte County can become a part of it.
The city of Punta Gorda is currently undergoing a master plan process, and there is tremendous growth occurring throughout Charlotte County. I feel that this is precisely the time when we, as a community, need to work to ensure that we develop towards the future in an “age-friendly” manner.
Thirty years ago, work began in Florida to coordinate and align age-friendly efforts into a statewide movement. I witnessed the beginnings of this in Charlotte County even earlier. When I was young child, my grandmother, Bernice Russell, in her role at Charlotte County Senior Services, created congregate meals for the county’s seniors as way to provide seniors who may had been isolated, to have a place to socialize with others, eat healthy meals on a regular basis, and have people in their lives actively engaged in supporting their health and longevity.
Since its inception, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs has worked with its partners across the Aging Network to help foster an environment that promotes well-being for Florida’s seniors, enabling them to remain in their own homes and communities. In the past several years, the movement has gained even more momentum.
In 2015, Sarasota County was the first Florida community to join AARP’s Age-Friendly Network. As of June 2019, 29 communities across the state have joined. In 2016, the first Age-Friendly Sharing Symposium was held, and in 2018 statewide partners began the Advancing an Age-Friendly Public Health System project to make our public health systems work better for older adults. Since taking office, Gov. DeSantis has established a number of initiatives to support Floridians living with dementia and their caregivers so they too can live well. In April 2019, Florida became the fourth state in the nation to earn the Age-Friendly designation.
An Age-Friendly “Livable Community” features housing choices that are suitable for people of all ages and life stages; supports a socially vibrant public realm; integrates land uses so people can live closer to or within walking distance of jobs, community activities, and the services they need; and has transportation options that enable residents to get around even if they do not drive. In “Livable Communities,” homes closer to parks and open spaces have higher property values than those further away.
Age-Friendly Communities are both good for people and for business. Whether a person is older or younger, starting a family or a business, Livable Communities provide a host of appealing advantages that enhance the quality of life of residents and the economic prospects of businesses.
Economic development improves community prosperity and quality of life. Investments in the built environment (such as housing, transportation, health care facilities), as well as accessible parks and downtowns are key to determining who participates and is rewarded in the local economy. The consideration or lack of consideration of “livability” in efforts related to transportation, housing or health services will have a resultant positive or negative economic impact.
The following economic development principles are keys to accomplish the goal of livability:
• Strategic investments provide an opportunity to promote mixed-use developments, walkability and transportation options;
• Strong community participation encourages innovative approaches, policies and models that lead to more equitable development;
• And robust stakeholders (businesses, residents, local government) in the decision-making process support greater benefits for residents of all ages.
The best environment for our seniors to age in place is also the best environment for our children and families to thrive in. I believe that we should to commit to making Punta Gorda and Charlotte County an Age-Friendly community.
Jaha Cummings is a Punta Gorda city councilman and a fifth generation Punta Gordian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.