We turned 30 this year. It’s a momentous occasion for a person and even more for the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority.
When our founders dreamed up this crazy idea, to have a handful of local governments agree to develop shared water supplies — well it was nearly unheard of. Planning and developing new water supplies was a challenge, wouldn’t reconciling the needs of different governments make it harder? It did not. In fact, because of that cooperation, the Authority was well positioned to compete for grants because of the collaboration.
Our job is to make sure that water is available for homes and businesses, schools and hospitals, for today and for the future. We’ve done that, are doing that, will continue to do it.
This is not just about the Authority, it’s about you, too. You have a job to do, too.
The Authority founders had a vision. Each community would keep their own paid-for facilities but would interconnect the systems so that in an emergency, water would, could, still flow.
For 30 years board after board, member after member, has voted to invest in developing new supplies, expanding and improving production facilities and pipelines, upgrading technology, training staff and administering the program on a regional basis.
The work for you? Water is a limited resource. I know, you’ve heard it before, repeatedly, but it’s true. It may seem like we have all the water we need because we’ve told you we have water security, but like the old Facebook relationship choice, “it’s complicated.”
I’m getting to your part.
We have water security. Right now, we can store enough water for our member governments for a year. And we are planning for the next 50 years to ensure that our children and their have the water they need while protecting the environment. But water is harder and harder to come by and all new sources cost more than the old ones. We have to pay to purify that water and get it to the homes and schools, hospitals and businesses that need it — get it to you.
Now, here’s your job.
When we get that water to you, you can use what you need but we ask you to be mindful that water is a limited resource. The Peace River is the source of water for the Authority. Our member governments, Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties cooperate through the Authority to plan and develop new water sources on a regional basis. Developing new water sources has significant cost, and who pays those costs? The people using water. You.
Together, we can make the water we have last longer. Conservation. When you save water, you save money and protect the environment. When we plan and invest, we ensure that you will have the water you need and, doing it in advance allows us to better manage the costs.
We don’t know what the future will bring, but we know it will come so we’re planning and investing and we know if we all do our part, we can have the water we need for decades to come.
