Charlotte County is only five months out from Hurricane Ian devastating wide swaths of the community, but your local government, its residents and business community are making fantastic strides in their recoveries. That said, there is much work to be done.

Numerous county facilities, parks, libraries and equipment remain offline as we navigate issues, such as insurance, scopes of work, material delays and more. It will likely be years before we are fully recovered, so we ask for your continued patience as we navigate this unprecedented challenge.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments