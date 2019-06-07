This past school year, Meadow Park Elementary School implemented a school-wide science plan. The three components of science that we focused on as a school were science vocabulary, the integration of reading, writing and science, and a focus of science during weekly STEM classes for students. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
At the beginning of each day, Mrs. Sunnarborg, the STEM teacher, displayed the science “picture of the day” for all of our students to view at the conclusion of the morning news. The image was displayed on every interactive white board in every classroom.
Mrs. Sunnarborg then instructed students to write a reflection in their science journals about the science “picture of the day.” Students incorporated in their journals important science vocabulary words such as observe, predict, infer, investigate, analyze and record.
If you were to visit Meadow Park at the beginning of each school day, students would be participating in a science lesson based on Florida’s Next Generation Sunshine State Standards for Science. Every kindergarten through fifth grade teacher begins the school day with science.
Like Mrs. Sunnarborg, all of our teachers incorporate essential science vocabulary into their daily science lessons. Our students read about science, write about science and participate in science lab in STEM class. As a school, we have concentrated our efforts by purposefully integrating science with reading and writing and began to expose students to non-fictional science text and books. Even the school’s media specialist works with teachers to assist them in finding appropriate books for their daily or weekly science lessons. The media specialist also purchased several non-fiction science books for the library.
Meadow Park will continue to implement a school-wide science plan for the coming school year. We will continue to integrate science with reading and writing, expose our students to non-fictional science text, and ensure our students read and write about science. Our goal at Meadow Park is to use science to motivate, encourage, and inspire students to become better readers and writers. In the end, we want our school community to be “crazy about science.”
Matthew Loge is the principal of Meadow Park Elementary School.
