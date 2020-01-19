Rachel Weishuhn wants to know, “what’s the catch?”
The 91-year-old Port Charlotte resident contacted me after seeing an ad in the Sun for a $149 “new medical alert device with no monthly bills ever.” She questioned that it “didn’t ring true.”
“I wondered if there are strings attached to the offer or down the line will charges begin,” asked Weishuhn. “Nothing is really free.”
After I read the ad, I told Weishuhn that FastHelp’s promise of no monthly bills ever is truthful. That’s because FastHelp is a cellular device.
Why is that important? Because any cellular device must have the ability to call 911. And calling 911 is free.
What’s essential to know, is the National 911 Program (www.911.gov) provides that “all wireless phones, even those that are not subscribed to or supported by a specific carrier can call 911.”
FastHelp takes advantage of this. Its device only connects to 911 by pushing a button. Using any charged inactive cell phone accomplishes the same, but requires you to enter 9-1-1.
However, Weishuhn and all consumers must understand the limitations of using inactive cellular devices to contact 911.
First, using any cellular device — active or inactive — usually is not as reliable as a landline in automatically delivering the caller’s exact location unless the caller verbally provides it.
“While the location of the cell site closest to the 911 caller may provide a general indication of the caller’s location, that information is not always specific enough for rescue personnel to deliver assistance to the caller quickly,” cautions the Federal Communications Commission.
The FastHelp ad acknowledges this, saying it “uses GPS triangulation to approximate your location when your device is turned on.”
However, with no phone number assigned to the FastHelp or any inactive cellular device, the FCC warns if the call is disconnected, the 911 operator can’t call the caller back.
Then there’s the cellular network itself. Since an inactive device is not tied to any specific service provider, calling 911 will ping the closest working cell tower where there’s an available compatible network. FastHelp acknowledges this, as well.
“FastHelp will not be able to make 911 calls when cellular service is not available such as in remote areas.”
But, FastHelp also discloses it uses older 3G (generation) enabled devices. The problem with that? Soon there may not be any working 3G cellular service available for anyone using any 3G cellular device. Anywhere.
That’s because the four major carriers — AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint — have announced that they’re discontinuing their legacy 3G networks between 2020 and early 2022. More spectrum space is needed for their 4GLTE and the new 5G networks.
Bottom line? Since FastHelp’s device currently does what it advertises, there’s probably no running afoul of the Federal Trade Commission’s truth-in-advertising rules banning deceptive advertising.
The FTC explains it will find deception “if there is a representation, omission, or practice that is likely to mislead the consumer acting reasonably in the circumstances, to the consumer’s detriment.” These practices include misleading price claims or bait and switch techniques. Additionally, advertisers must have evidence to back up express and implied claims.
Understand, advertising’s goal is to get you to buy something. However, the Better Business Bureau urges not to feel rushed to act due to deadlines, and read advertisements in their entirety. Contact the company with any questions.
Finally, watch out for unsolicited scam calls saying your insurance qualifies you for a free medical alert device.
“Know that Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance companies typically don’t pay for this equipment,” warns AARP. ”In rare cases, when they do, a doctor’s recommendation is required — and you’ll know about it in advance.”
Consumer Reports has more information on how to choose a wearable, monitored medical alert device at https://www.consumerreports.org/medical-alert-systems/how-to-choose-a-medical-alert-system/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.