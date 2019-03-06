Congratulations to Project Manager Jeff Keyser and the Public Works team for earning the Florida chapter of the American Public Works Association’s Project of the Year for the Midway Boulevard Phase II project.
The 2.32-mile project widened the road between Harbor Boulevard and Kings Highway from a two-lane road to a four-lane divided road with new sidewalks on both sides. The project also included utility replacement and additional stormwater facilities.
The project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget at a cost of $26.4 million.
Environmental considerations required extensive testing, monitoring and mitigation for water quality, habitat and species protection. Because stormwater runoff impacts the Charlotte Harbor estuary, innovative and comprehensive runoff management techniques were used, including microtunneling higher-capacity canals beneath U.S. 41. Seven stormwater ponds were built along Midway Boulevard to capture and store runoff.
The engineer for the project was Giffels-Webster and the contractor was Forsberg Construction.
Keyser and his colleagues will receive the award at the Florida Public Works Expo in Daytona Beach in April. This is the third straight year a Public Works project has won Project of the Year honors from the APWA’s Florida chapter. Last year, the Edgewater Drive project received the award and Keyser’s team won for the microtunnel project in 2016.
Piper Road openThe Piper Road north extension is completed and the road opened for traffic Tuesday. Piper Road now runs completely from Jones Loop south of the Punta Gorda Airport to U.S. 17 east of the Interstate 75 interchange. Not only will the completed road open the Punta Gorda Interstate Airport Park for more commercial and industrial development, it will provide a more convenient route to Punta Gorda and the rest of Charlotte County from the airport, which is once again breaking passenger records.
The Piper Road south expansion from Henry Street to Jones Loop was completed in 2013. Funding for the north extension was provided from the 1 percent local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. The project was completed significantly under budget at $8.8 million. It was originally budgeted for $22.4 million. The savings was reallocated toward additional projects on the sales tax list. An $800,000 state jobs grant enabled the county to install utility lines while the road was under construction, saving money and enhancing the development prospects of the adjacent properties.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m., March 21.
‘Choices and Chances’“Choices and Chances,” a CC-TV film exploring the challenges facing our youth, premieres March 30-31 at Regal Cinema Town Center 16.
CC-TV, Charlotte County’s government television channel, collaborated with Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Charlotte County Public Schools, Drug-Free Charlotte County, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and numerous businesses and community organizations to produce a gripping and informative film that examines the impact of texting while driving, bullying, drinking, drugs and suicide on the entire community.
“The film is designed to educate and spark conversations about hard topics through the power of storytelling,” said CC-TV Program Manager Elizabeth Tracy, who produced and directed the production. “We hope the audience walks away with a greater understanding of how they can take meaningful steps to have a positive impact and even save lives.”
Meeting recruitmentPunta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau staff attended the XSITE Show and conducted individual sales calls in Tallahassee Feb. 19-21 to network with more than 50 meeting planners from the association market as well as third-party meeting planners. Staff held scheduled one-on-one meetings with 10 planners to discuss the details and specifics of potential future business and educate them on what Charlotte County has to offer the meetings market.
The show resulted in receiving one request for proposal and five strong leads for future meetings/conference business with the Florida State Courts, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Engineering Society, Florida Institute of CPA’s, CMC & Associates and Partners in Association Management. Over the next two days, staff met with nine other associations/planners, including the Florida Association of School Administrators, Leadership Florida, Florida Department of Health, LeadingAge Florida, Wilson & Associates and Florida Trust for Historic Preservation which also resulted in an RFP and several solid leads for potential future business.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
