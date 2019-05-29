The Dover Kohl & Partners Community Input Report contains many key insights from their interactions with residents.
As one of the exercises, residents were asked to right down one word that described Punta Gorda now and in the future. The results of those words put together provide a unique mission statement:
“Punta Gorda today is a small, historic, waterfront community. It is a friendly city with a charming atmosphere. In the future, the Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan will endeavor to preserve the small town character while increasing diversity and vibrancy. This will be done with development that respects the quaint, friendly, boating community that we are proud of.”
Another facet of the recap highlights the results of the business survey. There were 89 responses with 65% of the responses coming from either the business owner themselves or commercial property owners. 42 %report their business as being highly seasonal. 40 % report that their sales have been significantly increasing over the past two years and only 3% have seen sales significantly decreasing. Key areas identified to focus on are downtown business development and traffic/street improvements. The full report can viewed at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
Space FloridaLast year, Councilman Cummings began work on bringing a maintenance and repair organization (MRO) to Punta Gorda Airport as a way to spurn the growth of aerospace industry jobs at Punta Gorda Airport. Since that time, he has joined with Charlotte County Interim Development Director Dave Gammon and Airport Executive Director James Parish to bring this to fruition.
Councilman Cummings felt that it was important to bring Space Florida to Charlotte County as a partner in the development our aerospace sector. On May 15, Matt Chesnut, director of business and economic development at Space Florida, came to Punta Gorda to meet with Cummings and Gammon to discuss this partnership. This was a very successful meeting. After this meeting, Chesnut and Gammon met with Parish at PGD, followed by a meeting with representatives of the company that will be operating the MRO facility.
Master PlanOn June 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the city will be having a Citywide Master Plan Preview Community Engagement Event at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. Our urban design senior planner will be sharing an update of visual images and an overview of ideas from Dover, Kohl & Partners. The intent is to:
• View work in progress images provided by Dover Kohl & Partners;
• Understand the impact of proposed ideas;
• Garner feedback for Dover Kohl & Partners;
• Get public input on the prioritization of projects.
There is no charge to attend and no need to pre-register.
Age-friendly communitiesLast Friday, Councilman Cummings met with AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson and Associate State Director Laura Cantwell to discuss the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities and how it can benefit our residents. This network encourages states, cities, towns and rural areas to prepare for the aging of the U.S. population by paying increased attention to the environmental, economic, and social factors that influence the health and well-being of older adults.
Disaster health careCouncilman Cummings attended the Suncoast Disaster Healthcare Coalition meeting yesterday. The Suncoast Disaster Healthcare Coalition is one of the groups that comprise the Southwest Florida Health Coalition. The mission of the Suncoast Disaster Healthcare Coalition is to support the local health care community and other response agencies to collaboratively plan for, respond to, and recover from all-hazards emergencies, by promoting intra-regional cooperation and sharing of resources.
The annual regional disaster training exercise will be held on June 6. It is recommended that local emergency response agencies, healthcare facilities, and senior residential facilities participate in these annual exercises. For more information on the Suncoast Disaster Healthcare Coalition, please contact: Brandi Newhouse, project manager, Health Planning Council of Southwest Florida, 8961 Daniels Center Drive #401, Fort Myers, Florida 33912. Office 239 433-6700. Email: BrandiNewhouse@hpcswf.com.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His columns appear here on Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.