There are 23,000 veterans in Charlotte County, the second highest concentration of veterans per capita in the country. The county realized it needs to have a better reach-out program to address the challenges veterans are facing, including health issues, education, employment and stable housing. Veterans will continue to face these obstacles and they have earned community support through their service.
Charlotte County currently has a 2-1-1 phone number for emergency services, but less than 1 percent of the calls were from veterans requiring assistance. A better outreach program is needed to address the problems vets are facing.
The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), consisting of former military officers, accepted the challenge and urged their chapters to launch Mission United, which connects with community leaders and volunteers to coordinate services and leverage community assets to meet veterans’ needs. Each veteran 2-1-1 call will be handled by a centralized trained case manager who will follow the case until the veteran’s needs are addressed.
The state of Florida realizes the importance of Mission United and committed to establish their model statewide in all counties. The state, through the Tampa Crisis Center, provided a two-year funding grant to Charlotte County for two people. Staff launched a planning effort in anticipation of this grant in November at the same time the Charlotte Harbor MOAA chapter contacted the county about establishing the Mission United model.
The county is now ready to proceed and the Charlotte County commissioners have approved the contract and accepted the state grant money. This new initiative will be referred to as MyCharlotteFloridaVet and partners with the 2-1-1 program.
Charlotte County Veterans’ Service will still provide health and human services information to veterans. There are many other resources in the county available for veterans that will require new partnerships. It’s important to gather databases from organizations already servicing veterans to ensure accurate, comprehensive and consolidated service wherever possible.
Charlotte Harbor MOAA members are supportive of this effort. Collaboration with the trained, caring and industrious MyCharlotteFLVet team will provide the necessary 24/7 coverage for veterans and their families in Charlotte County. The transition to this new concept will be seamless and is the right thing to do.
Frank Mazur is the Charlotte Harbor MOAA president and co-chair of the MyCharlotteFLVet Advisory Committee.^p
