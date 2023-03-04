Last week I discussed the future of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WwTP). A resident reached out and asked some great questions. He inquired about the current average daily flow, if it was at or near the four million gallons per day (MGD) capacity, and should the flow be increased with more manpower if necessary?

The Florida Administrative Code requires WwTP’s to perform a Capacity Analysis Report (CAR) within 180 days of reaching 50% of the rolling three-month average for the first time. (FAC 62-600.405) If the plant’s capacity will be exceeded more than 10 years in the future, the plant must perform a CAR every five years. Once the CAR documents show the rated capacity will be equaled or exceeded with the next 10 years, the utility must complete a CAR annually.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

