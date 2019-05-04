The pistol-packers in the Florida Legislature sent a bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday that will allow sheriff-trained “teacher-guardian” volunteers to carry loaded guns in schools.
They must be so proud of themselves because, as we know, guns are the answer to almost anything.
It wasn’t enough to have professional law officers on guard duty at schools throughout the state.
No way. Tallahassee paved the way to put your fifth-period history instructor right there beside them, at least in those districts that don’t opt out of the program.
Meanwhile, the good people at Weightman Middle School in Wesley Chapel had an exciting time just the day before while lawmakers debated this contentious bill.
The firearm of a trained school resource officer accidentally discharged Tuesday in the cafeteria when the person leaned against a wall. WFTS-TV in Tampa reported the gun was a Sig Sauer 9mm with no safety mechanism.
Lt. Troy Ferguson explained, “… they are carried ready to use.”
The gun was in the officer’s holster at the time, and the bullet hit a wall. Nearby students were having lunch. One student reportedly was so startled she dropped her tray.
Let us repeat: This was a trained, professional officer on routine lunchroom duty. Apparently, all that happened was the officer leaned against a wall, causing the gun to fire.
And the legislators who voted in favor of the “teacher-guardian” program believe having MORE guns in schools is a good idea?
They remain under the delusion that a teacher, even one who had the training, will stay cool and save the day in an emergency. These people have either watched too many Bruce Willis movies or have gotten drunk on NRA Kool-Aid.
Will the teacher-guardian be wearing a holster with a visible weapon during class? That wouldn’t be distracting at all while students are trying to grasp the Pythagorean theorem, would it?
Oh, they’ll keep the gun locked in their desk? Hope they can find the key in all the panic. Worse, I hope they don’t lose the key. I hope an enterprising student doesn’t pick the lock while the teacher is out of the room.
But the gun lobby has answers for everything, doesn’t it? There will be sufficient safeguards before any instructor takes a gun onto school property, it will say. The training will be rigorous.
Of course, it will. That will solve everything.
And — say it out loud — the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is, oh, you know.
Teachers across the state, who actually are in the schools, oppose this.
Kids and parents from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland tried to stop this. They know a little bit more about active shooter situations than the armchair Rambos in Tallahassee.
The nation’s two-largest education unions think it’s a bad idea. Studies have shown that even highly trained officers miss the target more often than not in shootouts. The accuracy rate drops off at longer ranges.
But Tallahassee knows best because, well, because.
At least the bullet accidentally fired in the school cafeteria didn’t ricochet off the wall and strike a student or teacher. Even if it had, though, I think I know what the response would have been.
After offering thoughts and prayers, Republicans would have blamed the wall.
Joe Henderson has had a 45-year career in newspapers, including the last nearly 42 years at The Tampa Tribune, where he covered sports, politics and city government. The column moved on FloridaPolitics.com.
