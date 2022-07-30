Keegan

The single most important factor in the quality of a child’s education is the teacher at the front of theclassroom. Teachers who engage their students in exciting and interesting lessons, and challenge themto learn and experience success are the foundation of a successful school system.

The Charlotte County Public School District employs almost 1,000 classroom teachers, but more than 2,000 people work for CCPS.


Patrick J. Keegan is assistant superintendent for Human Resources and Labor Relations and Title IX coordinator for Charlotte County Public Schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments