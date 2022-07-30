The single most important factor in the quality of a child’s education is the teacher at the front of theclassroom. Teachers who engage their students in exciting and interesting lessons, and challenge themto learn and experience success are the foundation of a successful school system.
The Charlotte County Public School District employs almost 1,000 classroom teachers, but more than 2,000 people work for CCPS.
Who mows the acres of school grounds and sports fields at over 20 school sites? Our grounds keeping teams armed with their mowers and blowers, braving the heat and dodging the summer storms.
What additional assistance does the district provide to students? A caring league of over 300 paraprofessionals who provide attention, supervision, and support to students from the time they step off the bus in the morning until they are in the car in parent pickup.
Where does our fleet of over 150 drivers, mechanics, attendants, and safety personnel enable our students to go every day? Our employees drive over 10,000 miles of bus routes every school day.
When a toilet overflows in a school, who fixes it? One of our plumbers or a member of our custodial team.
How are we able to serve over 25,000 meals a day to our students? We employ a dedicated team of part-time food and nutrition employees who ensure that our students are fed breakfast and lunch every school day (and even when school is out of session).
Why are substitutes such an important part of the district? Illness happens. Family emergencies happen. Sometimes our teachers need to attend training during the school day. Our employees need to know that their students will continue learning and all of their needs will be met, even when they cannot be at work.
Charlotte County is an Equal Opportunity employer currently in search of over 200 positions. We are one of the largest employers in the region. Please visit us at yourcharlotteschools.net if you have any interest in the wide range of opportunities we have available.
The students of Charlotte County depend on their teachers, but they also depend on hundreds of other employees who work across the organization to support student success in the classroom. Our employees don’t just teach. They drive. They repair. They cook. They clean. But, they all have one thing in common: They care about the children of Charlotte County.
Patrick J. Keegan is assistant superintendent for Human Resources and Labor Relations and Title IX coordinator for Charlotte County Public Schools.
