February marks the celebration of Black History Month. In Punta Gorda we remember the struggles and triumphs that have shaped the community we have today. This rich history comes alive courtesy of organizations like the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society, Blanchard House Museum and the Punta Gorda History Center.
The historic murals tell the stories of the people behind valued contributions to community development. The Baker Center School, 311 East Charlotte Ave., hosts the mural entitled, Local Black History. You will see the image of Cornelius Ponder, who provided medical assistance to all and was a midwife. You will also find Ms. Ponder’s likeness on the Ladies Remembered mural located at 314 North Tamiami Trail. John Lomas was one of the early residents who served in the Civil War. O.B. Armstrong also served in the Civil War.
Mr. Armstrong went on to become a legislator and re-constructionist. Robert Meacham, a pastor, postmaster and state legislator is depicted on the mural, as is Daniel Smith who organized the first religious services for the Black community in town and was appointed to the DeSoto County Board of Education. Charles Baily, one of the seven brothers that served in WWII and was one of the Tuskegee airmen is celebrated in the art piece.
Benjamin Baker, founder of the school that hosts the mural and noted educator, is shown next to an early school bus. Baker school teacher Lucille Allen also graces the mural. The Florida Stompers, a local jazz band that brought smiles to the faces of many grace the mural. George Brown, a landowner and renowned boat builder and respected equal opportunity employer as well as workers from the turpentine industry are included in tribute to the people who lived in days past.
The Life and Times of George Brown mural, located at 277 Taylor St., is a captivating tribute to an entrepreneurial man. Mr. Brown was said to have been Florida’s first equal opportunity employer. He paid all his workers based on ability without regard to race, with good and equal wages in return for hard work.
Punta Gorda also has a museum dedicated to the procurement, preservation, study and display of artifacts related to the contributions of African Americans in the settlement and development of the community. The Blanchard House Museum is currently operating virtually and can be accessed at http://www.blanchardhousemuseum.org/ .
The final place I’ll note is the Punta Gorda History Center located at 512 East Grace St. and virtually at https://puntagorda.pastperfectonline.com/. Here you will find everything from photos, to new clippings and writings that tell the story of our African-American heritage.
We are fortunate to have talented people working hard to keep us grounded in our rootsand serving as an inspiration to learn more. It has been said that the best way to predict the future is to create it. I look forward to creating a future that sustains pride in Punta Gorda’s history and well-preserved historical assets.
Greg Murray is the city manager of Punta Gorda.
