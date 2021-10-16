It is hard to believe that an entire year has passed since I became the city manager of Florida’s Harborside Hometown.
FY2021 provided the opportunity to assess the city overall. I found a dedicated group of 283 employees who are genuinely proud of the city they serve and who work hard to provide needed services to our residents and beyond continually. I have also had the privilege of working with a City Council that is engaged, thoughtful, and works tirelessly for the city of Punta Gorda residents as we crafted a long-range plan moving into FY2022. Two of our council members who chose not to retain their seats will have their final meeting Oct. 20, and we thank them for their service as we welcome the two new members into their positions.
Over the past year, the Punta Gorda City Council has accomplished many vital goals. To name a few:
• The approval of a rewrite and reorganization of Chapter 6 of waterways, including the operation of vessels, construction within waterways, seawalls, and canal maintenance.
• The challenge of a rewrite of Chapter 26 regarding sign code regulations.
• The approval of a budget based on a five-year plan structured to support operations, reach necessary reserve levels, evaluate operating impacts of projects, and address staffing levels to meet the service levels expected by residents.
• The continued pro-active response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Declared a State of Local Emergency; implemented controlled access and use of city facilities; adjusted daily operations and services to meet the changing needs of employees,customers, and businesses; and adopted regulations to protect the health and safety of the community.
• Continued support for annexation/development initiatives to increase the accessible base and opportunities for citizens.
• Successfully championed the project needs for a six-year extension of the 1% Local Option Sales Tax resulting in residents voting to adopt the sales tax extension.
• Continued to evaluate and provide input for amendments to the comprehensive plan and land development regulations focused on form-based codes.
• Facilitated and approved project implementation for major infrastructure initiatives needed to support city operations and services.
• Supported administrative restructuring for succession planning and continuity of government operations.
This has helped put the city in a position where we are ready to turn the corner from the challenge of rebuilding and maintaining our infrastructure with available resources to a position of proactively improving and expanding needed services. We have a clear direction with initiatives such as additional infrastructure projects, the staffing necessary to maintain our infrastructure and provide services, annexation initiatives, economic development and support for businesses, and the strategic planning that incorporates the needs and resulting impacts into our long-range planning efforts. Based on Council goals, citizen input, issues provided by staff and the resulting fiscal analysis, this then allows us to continue improving city services according to an efficient, effective strategy.
We are always eager to engage with those who help us to continue to improve our city, and I look forward to working with the community, City Council and staff in FY2022 to continue to enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and one of the most desirable places to live, work and visit.
