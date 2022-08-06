Charlotte County has launched a new county website feature called My Neighborhood, which allows residents to look up their addresses to find information related to their address: elected officials, voting precincts, evacuation zones, city and county services, schools, public safety and more.

The feature has a been popular with residents since it went live on July 25, getting a total of 2,751 hits and becoming the 12th most-visited page on our website.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments