Charlotte County has launched a new county website feature called My Neighborhood, which allows residents to look up their addresses to find information related to their address: elected officials, voting precincts, evacuation zones, city and county services, schools, public safety and more.
The feature has a been popular with residents since it went live on July 25, getting a total of 2,751 hits and becoming the 12th most-visited page on our website.
To use My Neighborhood, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click My Neighborhood at the top of the page. Type an address in the search field and scroll through the page to see property information and county and/or city services and public facilities in the property’s neighborhood.
Rays donation
Thank you to the Tampa Bay Rays who brought players and their mascot Raymond to all five of our Charlotte County summer camps to visit our campers Monday. Raymond and the Rays organization also presented a $3,000 check for summer camp scholarships.
We’re so fortunate to partner with such a generous spring training partner that contributes to our community year-round. Go Rays!
Calendar contest
Only a week left to enter the Active Outside calendar photo contest. Submit photos that feature people participating in outdoor activities, whether it’s sports, swimming, boating, beachcombing, birdwatching, hiking, playing at the playground or whatever else you do outdoors. We’ll select 15 photos to be featured in the 2023 Active Outside calendar.
To enter, email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line Active Outside and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages.
