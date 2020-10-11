My name is Jeff Rapkin. The Sun is giving me just one opportunity to make an election sales pitch. I’m using this rare opportunity for something much more important.
People keep asking me who I am. Telling you about myself, the “who” is not nearly as important as the “how.” The real tragedy is no one knows, it’s not about me. It’s about her.
She can create amazing works of art that literally belong in a museum someplace and then put them on a T-shirt for you to wear. She will tell you that our beagle is my best friend, but of course, she knows the truth. She loves Rodney Atkins, Lonestar, Carrie Underwood, and older Taylor Swift songs. Citrus hurts her tummy, but she loves the key lime pie you can only get at Publix. Her homemade pizza is better than any restaurant and for our grandson, she makes amazing educational toys. He has fun without knowing he’s also learning.
She always seems to know when I am having a hard time at work and sends me cute pictures of our two dogs. She constantly complains about her old iPhone 8, but refuses to upgrade. She hates the taste of coffee, is scared of snakes and she makes the most adorable sound when she sees a big hairy spider. She can fix your car like any mechanic, loves shopping at second-hand stores, she loves Hobby Lobby, Red-Fox Cheddar cheese, her Prius, and all things Disney.
And she loves me.
This year we celebrated our 28th anniversary and I realized that she is single-handedly responsible for every single moment of joy I have ever felt in my life. Every day she makes me laugh and every day I wonder how it is that she is with me. She deserves so much more.
Three o’clock in the morning on the day I decided to announce my candidacy, I was sitting alone at our kitchen table. My fear disappeared when she came into the room and told me “we’ll work it together, now get back to sleep or you’ll be cranky in the morning.”
I’m not the best at my job, but I try hard to help. A lawyer (who is much smarter than me) once asked me if I got tired of always losing. The answer is “no,” because she reminds me that I am “only responsible for my effort, not the outcome,” and it’s OK so long as I do everything I can to help.
She was there for me on the worst day of my life, when I came home one day and I told her that on a case I was working, something unspeakably horrible had happened to a victim of domestic violence. There had to be something I could have done.
She said that maybe I could do something to help other victims. She put her arms around me and told me “You are not alone. I will help you.”
This very morning, she smiled at me and told me that as to this election, I’ve already won. It’s not about the budget, improving a computer system, or governmental infrastructure.
For me, this election is about every woman’s right to go to work without having to worry about the boss trying to coerce sex from her and then firing her when she rejects him. “We’ve accomplished what we set out to do,” she said and she’s right.
Jeffrey Rapkin is a candidate for Charlotte County Clerk of Courts.
