Last week Mayor Nancy Prafke gave the State of the City address at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association for the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon. The entire City Council including Vice-Mayor Lynne Matthews, council members Debby Carey, John Miller and Jaha Cummings along with the city manager, assistant to the city manager/paralegal, communications manager, and command staff of our police department were in attendance, along with a large crowd of members of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. The presentation focused on 2020 as the year of changes and choices and some of highlighted areas include; employees giving back, financial status of the city, economic trends, city improvements, land development regulations & code changes And city manager recruitment. The complete video presentation can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WGFWBCA5Gs&feature=youtu.be.
Also rising to the forefront this past week was revisiting the FY2020 Strategic Plan. City council adopted the Strategic Plan for FY2020 on Oct. 2. The Strategic Plan sets overall goals for the city, provides direction to city departments and creates the basis for each year’s annual budget. The division and department heads are responsible for updating the progress on the Strategic Plan on a periodic basis. Highlights through January 2020 include:
Strategic Plan FY2021 workshop held Jan. 24 with city council
Impact fee ordinance set for public hearings
Contract with Dover Kohl & Partners LLP ready for council review
Code Red has been replaced with Everbridge for emergency communications
Property acquisition for Corto Andra/Boca Grande Drainage Improvements underway
Buckley’s Pass progress continues with anticipated April completion date
Local Options Sales Tax Committee reviewed 41 potential projects
Quality Independence Group is managing and operating agripreneur garden
The complete January Strategic Plan Update can be read at http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/home/showdocument?id=10789. Work on the FY2021 is already underway with the Council just finishing up a workshop on Jan. 24. City Manager’s Office staff is taking the direction of City Council to incorporate aspects of the 2019 PLAN Punta Gorda Master Plan and integrate SMART goals as a part of the FY2021 Strategic Plan. Council will review the plan in April.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda City Manager.
