Florida schools this year will initiate a transition to new educational standards, called BEST. Why was Common Core (CC) abandoned, and what will change?
Most states, including Florida, implemented the CC standards in 2012, agreeing to do so before evaluating the standards. CC has been controversial: as early as 2014, a Gallup Poll indicated that two-thirds of Americans opposed the standards imposed by the federal government.
Indeed, the two top subject matter experts, Sandra Stottsky (English language arts) and James Milgram (mathematics) refused to sign off on them. Effectively, the standards for English jettisoned the reading of classic literary works, to be replaced with an emphasis on reading government documents and instruction manuals. The math standards involved bizarrely difficult ways to teach young children how to add and subtract, and Milgram stated, “They [the math standards] are as non-challenging as possible with extremely serious failings.”
The teaching of history and civics almost purposely seems to have been deemphasized, and this year’s ACT scores for history show the worst performance ever by U.S. students in those subjects. Indeed, the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress states that more than two-thirds of U.S. eighth- graders are not proficient in any core subject! Note that eighth-graders have received their entire education under CC.
In early 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis decreed that Florida would develop its own standards, and appointed a development team. Those standards will focus strongly on English and math.
English instruction will bring back classical literature, and focus on understanding and interpreting what is read, as well as expanding vocabulary. Increasing vocabulary, and interpretation of classical literature will assist in students developing critical thinking skills. The books used also will include literature strongly tied to civics, with introduction to civics and American government in every grade.
For mathematics, the basic pedagogical philosophy will change. CC emphasized conceptual understanding as a prerequisite to solving problems. It also required students to get answers by the accepted technique, only. As a mathematician, the author can testify that learning concepts is greatly facilitated by first going through examples involving real world problems. After carrying out the computations, the concept begins to emerge. Furthermore, it is important to let students explore and perhaps formulate and solve problems in different ways, strongly discouraged in CC. After all, that is how all new concepts came into existence.
Another important change in standards is that the CC adherence to frequent testing will be phased out. The primary tests used will be the SAT or ACT tests, now used by many colleges as a criterion for admission. That assesses our students against the nation as a whole, and will lead to more meaningful state rankings of the school districts.
The transition to BEST will take three years, and will pose challenges to the teachers and students. The 2020-2021 year primarily will involve professional development for teaching staff, with introduction of the full curriculum in year three. Let us hope that the COVID problems do not delay this process.
John R. Doner is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him at cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is cccurmudgeon.org
