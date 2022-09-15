Bailey

It’s been many years in the making, but on Dec. 15, Charlotte County’s new Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps will be effective. This comes after FEMA’s nationwide effort to update the maps along all the U.S. coastlines. Many communities in Southwest Florida will be following suit soon.

The maps were formed through a collaborative effort of FEMA Region IV representatives and county staff to provide a new community flood map based on newer scientific and technical data. Through this effort, county staff was able to provide FEMA with a wealth of data from elevation certificates gathered over many decades, which helped provide a more accurate flood map for the community.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments