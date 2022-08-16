Legacy moments don’t come around too often, but we were lucky enough to experience one this past week when Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced plans to build a new facility in the city of North Port.
This momentous news is the culmination of many years of discussion, and it’s something that will have a lasting impact on our community for generations to come.
Residents have desired a hospital in North Port for decades. As our city has rapidly grown, the need for a first-class medical facility right here in our backyard has only become greater. SMH’s plans to build a full-service hospital on a 32-acre site at Sumter Boulevard and Interstate 75 reflect that tremendous growth and the need for better access to quality health care.
We owe our gratitude to the many dedicated North Port residents, civic leaders and elected officials past and present who have advocated for a hospital of our own through years and never gave up. In 2004, a group of persistent citizens, commissioners and city staff even chartered a bus and took the fight all the way to Tallahassee to demonstrate the need for this type of facility here. Now, their wish is finally becoming a reality.
A new hospital is going to be a game-changer for North Port. If you’ve visited or just driven by the new campus that SMH opened in 2021 off Laurel Road and I-75 in Venice, you can already see the surrounding economic development that has blossomed there. Having a state-of-the-art, 110-bed hospital in North Port is going to create new jobs, and those physicians, nurses and support staff will require new homes, restaurants and supporting businesses. The economic benefits for all of North Port will be tremendous. And as if that weren’t enough, SMH also has plans to concurrently develop a new health care campus in Wellen Park, another testament to the rapid growth of our community.
We have already had an initial meeting with SMH to discuss its plans for the hospital project and the city’s permitting process, and our team stands ready to assist however we can. The City Commission has already set aside $3.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that will go toward building new infrastructure and utilities connections up to the Sumter/I-75 interchange. There is still a funding gap for that project, but we are committed to finding the money needed to complete these crucial connections and have the hospital site ready to be developed.
SMH officials hope to have the new hospital taking shape by 2025 in time to celebrate their 100th anniversary, and the city intends to do all that it can to expedite the process and make it possible. We recognize the significance of this moment in our city’s history, and we’re excited to play a part in bringing North Port its first hospital. It will create a legacy we can all be proud of.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.