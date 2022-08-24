Charlotte County has seen tremendous growth over the last few years. From attracting new residents to the construction of a new resort and the solidification of a major community, we are seeing many opportunities coming to the county and the region. However, with this growth, there are many challenges ahead, especially as it relates to our workforce.

While several new developments in the region favor traditional industries such as construction, accommodation and food service, there is the possibility to leverage this momentum, promoting diversification and resilience through development. For instance, Charlotte County has gained recognition in its logistics capacity given its unique characteristics in location and resources. Distribution companies can easily access markets from Tampa to Naples as well as Southwest Florida by being located in Punta Gorda.


Aysegul Timur is vice president and vice provost for strategy and program innovation at Florida Gulf Coast University and a FutureMaker; Amir B. Ferreira Neto is director of the Regional Economic Research Institute in the Lutgert College of Business at Florida Gulf Coast University and a FutureMaker; Tessa LeSage is the FutureMakers Coalition director at the Collaboratory and a FutureMaker; and Dave Gammon is director of the Charlotte County Economic Development Office.

