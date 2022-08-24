Charlotte County has seen tremendous growth over the last few years. From attracting new residents to the construction of a new resort and the solidification of a major community, we are seeing many opportunities coming to the county and the region. However, with this growth, there are many challenges ahead, especially as it relates to our workforce.
While several new developments in the region favor traditional industries such as construction, accommodation and food service, there is the possibility to leverage this momentum, promoting diversification and resilience through development. For instance, Charlotte County has gained recognition in its logistics capacity given its unique characteristics in location and resources. Distribution companies can easily access markets from Tampa to Naples as well as Southwest Florida by being located in Punta Gorda.
Likewise, we’re seeing businesses expand their operations at Punta Gorda Airport — a hub for educational partnerships in the region, too. With higher demand for these positions across the nation, it has been increasingly difficult to keep talent in our area. Additionally, while the median age of Charlotte County residents remains one of the oldest in the country, in-migration adds new pressure to its health care capacity.
Creating solutions to help job seekers secure the necessary credentials and skills to be successful in the county’s economy is vital to the future. That’s why Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in partnership with FutureMakers Coalition at Collaboratory will develop and implement the Southwest Florida Equitable Jobs Pipeline.
The pipeline is the result of eight years of efforts laying the foundation for a game-changing workforce development investment — $22.9 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs Challenge, part of the American Rescue Plan. This award is among 32 recipients of 509 applications to be successfully funded, a historic achievement for Southwest Florida’s workforce and economy.
Developing our local talent relies on three pillars: locating the regional talent, understanding the skills gap and creating the appropriate plan to meet the needs of businesses and the workforce. To that end, the Southwest Florida Equitable Jobs Pipeline will focus on four transforming industry sectors — health care, manufacturing, logistics and K-12 public education — to meet many challenges ahead.
The Southwest Florida Equitable Jobs Pipeline targets under served populations who face multiple barriers to education, employment and career advancement. These barriers can seem unbeatable to those facing them and, conversely, be invisible to those who have historically had access to greater resources. This initiative will recruit job seekers within these communities — including rural, Black and Hispanic residents — into pipelines that lead to industry-recognized credentials and a career with local employers. By strengthening our regional collaboration through this work, we expect to find long-term community solutions to address these barriers.
The Southwest Florida Equitable Jobs Pipeline relies on partnerships with employers and educational providers to close skills gaps. We also need nonprofits to support and help develop ways to meet our workforce’s needs. We will partner with employers in each industry to lead the process of refining our understanding of needed skills with those missing in the region. Education partners will recruit job seekers to partake in new training programs — tailored to industry needs and businesses that have committed to hiring trainees.
We will leverage FutureMakers Coalition’s regional reach and track record for improving outcomes in our workforce and economy to achieve our goals. The next steps will require the involvement of Charlotte County businesses, of all sizes, to extend our network of partners. Collaboration is key to removing barriers and developing our local talent.
If you are interested in getting involved and being part of this historic initiative, please email us atinfo@futuremakerscoalition.com. Together we can attract, retain and cultivate talent in our region.
Aysegul Timur is vice president and vice provost for strategy and program innovation at Florida Gulf Coast University and a FutureMaker; Amir B. Ferreira Neto is director of the Regional Economic Research Institute in the Lutgert College of Business at Florida Gulf Coast University and a FutureMaker; Tessa LeSage is the FutureMakers Coalition director at the Collaboratory and a FutureMaker; and Dave Gammon is director of the Charlotte County Economic Development Office.
