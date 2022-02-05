We are about to have a new law making all elections partisan. The concept of “nonpartisan” for elections is really a universal hypocrisy: we all know that those of us in Charlotte County with any political preference attempt to vote our party preferences even in those “nonpartisan” contests. While many object to this, it comes as a direct response to the national demand by some to teach CRT and other subjects that most object to.
If the law passes, it will also apply to school board members. Let’s examine that idea based on the recent history of educational politics in the U.S.
Despite the cry of “We do not teach CRT” in our schools, it is actively advocated by the NEA, the largest teachers’ union in the nation. (bit.ly/3AYgVtK)
Public education in Civics has declined precipitously, with only one in four Americans even being able to name the three branches of government. (brook.gs/3J4JY1A)
Our present system is an autocratic system where any and all demands are handled in the state capitol. Noting that “demand” goes along party lines and shows no sign of changing, it makes sense to separate what “works” from what doesn’t.
I rather think that it is intrinsic to our school curricula and while I do not think teachers are intentionally trying to downgrade our way of life as an option, how many of them can defend the unique American experiment that changed the world?
It is not what they do, it is what they do not do, that is at issue. Where once PTA groups flourished, today with two parents working as a given, the groups do not have the clout they once enjoyed, or the awareness of what is being taught.
When challenged, the school boards in too many districts act as arbiters of not only how subjects are taught, but on the social mores of what is to be accepted or to be considered free speech, such as the shirts emblazoned with words, the hats, the social media posts along with other expressions that remain unknown until promoted.
Punishment for transgressions is left up to those who believe it is their responsibility to demand what will and will not be tolerated with no respect given to our Constitutional rights.
Teaching is a high calling and is hard work, and that is not what is being contested. All of us have our preferences, and to deny their expression is to deny life. All of life is about making decisions, the “for” and “against” from the benign to the life saving.
Nothing is more important than a student’s mind, and of course all teachers have a personal political stance. But a good teacher will teach a whole course without the students discerning the teacher’s personal politics. Adhering to this standard requires decision power at the local level.
If we are to be what made our nation the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” then above all, we must teach an accurate supportive version of our nation’s government. All our students, no matter their background, are eligible to be great. That many do not see this and believe they are “victims” works to their personal detriment and our national detriment, and should be discouraged. Period!
I will not criticize our school board, for this is not about “boards,” as much as it is about what our Constitution demands of us. All people try for a piece of the pie, with some exceeding others. Complaining about failure as a life choice will not cut it, not here or anywhere.
If you are for something, then vent your spleen and allow us to agree or disagree, either in the written or spoken word. If you are elected to a position of trust, I want to know exactly where you stand.
Your idea of “policy” will mirror your “political” beliefs, like it or not. If you are in a public decision-making position, I have a right to know that in advance, and partisan elections give me that opportunity.
We all live by our decisions: I have chosen mine, and you have the right to choose yours. My hope is while all might disagree with me on a lot of things, they will all agree with “God Bless America.”
