The beautiful weather, gorgeous scenery, premier restaurants, unique shops, and friendly community continue to be a strong draw of people to the city of Punta Gorda.
Our website analytics show a strong interest in Punta Gorda from people living in Miami, Tampa, Cape Coral and Orlando in Florida locally. Interest in Punta Gorda is coming from outside the state as well. New York state leads the pack of web visits, followed closely by Ohio, Virginia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Georgia.
In addition to the information on the home page of our website, our visitors are drawn to human resource employment opportunities. As I’ve mentioned before, the city offers career positions in everything from entry-level to director level within various divisions and departments. Great benefits, and a Council and citizenry that value the city’s employees make Punta Gorda an employer of choice.
It will come as no surprise to most that the Building Department page is one of the top-visited areas of the website. All areas of Punta Gorda are seeing building growth, and development of properties. So far this year, 76 building permits have been issued. This includes six multifamily, six duplexes, and 64 single-family residential permits. The city is currently at 94% built out in areas like PGI, and interest in the available lots remains high.
The Punta Gorda Utilities Department provides water and sewer service to customers both inside and outside the city Limits within the Utility Service Area. The Utilities Department is also experiencing an uptick in visits to their webpage. Utility customers can pay their bills through the web portal. Customers can also access utility rates in this area of the website. Change of ownership forms are also available for people wishing to transfer services to a new owner. Water restrictions and conservation measures are highlighted here as well. Twice-per-week watering allows customers additional flexibility for determining when to water.
Residents are encouraged to water only if their lawn and landscape needs it and turn off irrigation systems when rain is forecast. Watering days are determined by the last number of your address and must take place before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. The complete schedule is accessible at Water Restrictions & Conservation | City of Punta Gorda, FL (punta-gorda.fl.us).
Also likely no surprise is the popularity of the city parks. Ponce Park attracts many visitors seeking information about everything from the boat ramp and dry beach to the boardwalk. Gilchrist Park and the Harborwalk catch the eye of many website explorers. With a playground, pavilions, and sports courts, this park offers something for everyone. Gilchrist is a don’t miss stop for visitors and residents alike.
Finally, a quick reminder that the city seeks budget and strategic plan suggestions from our residents through March 31.
Please email your comments tocitymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com. If you are new to the area and would like more information about making Florida’s Harborside Hometown your new hometown, I encourage you to stop by the city manager’s office at the City Hall Annex and pick up a Welcome to Punta Gorda brochure.
