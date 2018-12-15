Charlotte County School Board members and administrators are now quite busy planning implementation of a $17 million tax infusion approved by voters last month. Citizens may remember the “Vote Yes for Success” campaign broadly outlined approximately how that money would be spent:
- $7 million for competitive employee compensation and benefits: to recruit and keep highly qualified personnel (subject to eventual negotiation timetable).
- $5 million for increasing instructional time: remediating and enhancing student learning individually and smaller grouping with more class time and additional paraprofessionals.
- $3 million for a diverse combination: security, workforce training, reading and math coaches, art, music and drama plus athletic program support.
- $2 million for reserves “to ensure the educational enhancements continue beyond 2022.”
Detailing program modifications, new efforts, anticipated expenditures, account assignments and internal accountability measures will receive critical attention in the months ahead. A major provision of the original School Board resolution authorizing the November referendum was a citizen oversight committee to “monitor the spending of referendum dollars and report to local taxpayers.” No doubt both 47,029 voters in favor and 36,627 against the referendum want to see that $17 million spent wisely on a cost-effective basis. Key is the citizen oversight committee and its dual initial charge.
For independent, knowledgeable candidates for the oversight committee, Charlotte County School Board members at their next workshop need to consider selection criteria and sources. A knowledgeable candidate should have:
- Basic understanding of a contemporary school’s comprehensive program efforts and types of personnel (i.e. academics, support services, specialized personnel, athletics, social activities, etc.)
- Some background in human resource activities (i.e. recruitment,
- qualifications, induction, training, etc.)
- Minimal budgetary experience of at least $1 million if not more in expenditure accounts.
An independent candidate should not be:
- Former Charlotte County School Board member.
- Staff member — full or part-time — past or present of Charlotte County school district.
- Relative of or professional serving a Charlotte County School Board member (i.e. lawyer, accountant, doctor, etc.)
- Volunteer on “Vote Yes for Success” Committee or officer of district parental group.
Potential sources for nominees (in accordance with criteria):
- Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chambers of Commerce.
- League of Women Voters of Charlotte County.
- American Association of University Women — Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
- Directory of Charlotte County attorneys specializing in business law (provides experience, background).
- Former out-of-state school administrators and teachers.
- Review Charlotte Sun letters to editor for documented opposition content authors.
Basic procedures for Oversight Committee:
- Meetings open to public (and media coverage).
- Public attendees observe unless called upon.
- Final deliberations recorded.
- Final deliberations delivered to designated school district recipient.
- District response: notice of implementation or returned to committee.
- Implementation and impact of referendum funds reported publicly with any oversight committee modifications.
Charlotte County School Board is in a unique position to set a high standard for spending public funds. Instituting an effective oversight operation will be a major accomplishment for the community and its students.
Norm Goldman administered programs and enacted legislative policies for New Jersey’s major institutions and organizations as advocate for local community outreaches. He is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
