Since my family and I moved to North Port last year, we’ve learned that hurricanes are just a part of life here in the Sunshine State. While Floridians have been lucky lately and the tropics have been relatively quiet, we are only now entering the peak of what is predicted to be an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Disaster can strike at any time, and just one quickly developing storm could have a severe impact on our community.
Whether you are a lifelong North Port resident or one of the many newcomers to Florida, each of us has a responsibility to make sure our families are prepared, and it’s not too late to get started. September is Florida Preparedness Month, and the city is encouraging all residents to take steps to ensure they’re ready for potential storms.
Many of you attended our Hurricane Expo, hosted a few weeks ago at the San Pedro Activity Center by Emergency Manager Michael Ryan and staff from several other city departments and community partners. The event featured some great tips, info sessions and resources to help North Port residents get prepped for storm season, but if you missed it, here are some basic actions everyone can take today to be better prepared:
• Know your level. Do you live in an evacuation zone or a low-lying, flood-prone area? Visit scgov.net/bepreparedand enter your address to find your evacuation level, evacuation route and the nearest evacuation centers.
• Make a plan for your family. Figure out how you and every member of your household will communicate and where you’ll go in the event of an emergency. Include children in your family disaster planning to help cut down on anxiety for everyone.
• Create a list of essential items. Take note of all the important things in your home that you’ll want to bring if local evacuation orders are issued. Store important documents in a waterproof container and back them up electronically on a flash drive or in the cloud.
• Sign up for Alert Sarasota County. Visit alertsarasotacounty.com and register to receive emergency notifications. This free service sends alerts via phone, text and/or email, depending on your preference. Opt-in for public safety alerts from the City of North Port.
• Stay informed. Turn to trusted local media outlets during weather events for the latest updates and information that is specific to our community. Follow the official, verified social media accounts for government agencies like the City of North Port and Sarasota County Government so you can make informed decisions if a storm comes our way. Bookmark northportFL.gov for weather updates and links to other resources.
• Stock your disaster kit. Grab bottled water, nonperishable foods and extra toiletries and personal hygiene items for your kit each time you go shopping to avoid last-minute crowds and shortages prior to a disaster. Find a full disaster kit checklist at FloridaDisaster.org/Kit.
Following these simple tips can help keep you and your loved ones prepared for the next time a storm threatens. The City of North Port stands ready to respond to any emergency, but we need our residents to do their part and make sure we are a truly resilient community.
Jerome Fletcher is the city manager of North Port.
