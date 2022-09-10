Since my family and I moved to North Port last year, we’ve learned that hurricanes are just a part of life here in the Sunshine State. While Floridians have been lucky lately and the tropics have been relatively quiet, we are only now entering the peak of what is predicted to be an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Disaster can strike at any time, and just one quickly developing storm could have a severe impact on our community.

Whether you are a lifelong North Port resident or one of the many newcomers to Florida, each of us has a responsibility to make sure our families are prepared, and it’s not too late to get started. September is Florida Preparedness Month, and the city is encouraging all residents to take steps to ensure they’re ready for potential storms.


Jerome Fletcher is the city manager of North Port.

