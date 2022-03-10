As we are all aware, a war is taking place in what seems like a world away. However, the battles in the streets of Ukraine are closer to home than some might think. North Port serves more than 5,000 residents of Ukrainian descent. The people and the culture are alive and well here in our beautiful city.
Churches, clubs, housing complexes, all highlight a country now fighting to exist. It is important that we acknowledge and work with our residents impacted by this ongoing onslaught.
Recently, the city was honored to hold a flag-raising ceremony in front of City Hall to show solidarity with our Ukrainian community. North Port city leaders, staff, and local Ukrainian Americans raised a Ukrainian flag, while the Ukrainian National Anthem and God Bless America were sung. The flag will continue to fly there below the stars and stripes.
That is not enough though. The city is determined to help in other ways. First, by promoting www.ukrainianamericanclub.com. The organization is looking to raise funds to quickly get needed supplies to those fighting and those being attacked. Soon, the gathering of supplies locally will be needed. Internally, the city is working on this effort. We are also preparing for the potential refugee impact which could likely see its way to our area.
While we have been outward in our support for our many residents of Ukrainian descent, it’s significant to note that we also have many residents of Russian heritage. This is not a war anyone has asked for. The city is a melting pot of people from all backgrounds. We appreciate all who we serve, no matter what aggressions are taking place across the globe. That’s a part of what makes our city such a special place — the mix of people and culture.
It’s important we remember that here at home, we work together to live in harmony and help where we can. Simple acts of kindness go a long way. We stand with all our residents in hope for peace and equality everywhere. A true community of unity.
Jerome Fletcher is the city manager of North Port.
