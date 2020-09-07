Many Americans have nothing to celebrate this Labor Day. They are the hourly, low-wage workers that make up almost 50% of the American workforce; mostly without benefits.
These workers are disproportionately Black, Brown and female. And they have suffered the most under the response to the pandemic.
Meet Alisha from Englewood. She is a 32-year-old divorced Black mother of two school age children. She works as a cashier 30 hours a week earning $9.87 per hour, slightly higher than the local prevailing wage for her job. Pre-pandemic, she had also worked as a server, where she made about $100 per week additionally. She would like to work more, but available hours are nights and weekends when childcare is unavailable. Her total monthly income is now at $1,200.
Her $900 per month rent dramatically exceeds 50% of her income, which is true of 25% of tenants in the U.S. Her rent is a comparative bargain for the area; 25% below the Charlotte County average. She lives paycheck to paycheck, as does half of America. After she lost her server job, she applied for food stamps, a program keeping hunger at bay for millions but facing cuts by the administration.
While adept at managing limited resources, she occasionally uses a payday lender to cover an emergency. She knows people who use payday advances every two weeks (with annualized interest rates of 400% or more) and never get out of debt.
She does not work enough hours to qualify for employer-based health insurance and has never had a job with benefits. If Florida had expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, she would have health coverage. She has not seen the doctor since the birth of her daughter. She has never seen a dentist. Her glasses are 10 years old. She works when sick because she can’t afford not to.
Her supermarket job is essential. Until the end of July, when the Charlotte Board of County commissioners finally passed an indoor mask wearing resolution, Alisha had to deal with demeaning and dangerous behavior. She has been sworn and yelled at and purposely coughed upon.
She has friends who were receiving $875 per week on unemployment until the expiration of the federal $600 per week, but no one she knew turned down work because they know that eventually unemployment benefits end and jobs will be scarce.
Pre-pandemic, she and a friend took turns providing after-school care for their combined three kids. Everyone she knows is now experiencing childcare problems. Her girls will attend school full time. She is worried about coronavirus but has no choice but to send them. It’s either that or quit her job.
Her plans for today, Labor Day? She will be working. She will not be paid overtime. She has never had a paid day off.
We live in a very wealthy country and our workers deserve better than this.
Denise Candea is a 40-year area resident and former Head Start director.
