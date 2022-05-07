May 1-7, 2022, is Hurricane Preparedness Week. Residents and city workers are encouraged to have hurricane preparedness top of mind. The city itself makes many preparations in advance of the season to protect our assets and be able to respond and recover quickly from any storm situation. Residents also need to take similar precautions.
All residents need to take action now to be ready for hurricane season 2022. For some this will be the first time they need to prepare for a potential storm in Punta Gorda. Others will recall the devastation associated with Charley and Irma and the storm’s impact on the city.
Simple preparations can be done well in advance of a storm. Share your contact information with neighbors and close friends to ensure you have a way to communicate after the storm. Put your storm shutters up and keep your trees and shrubs trimmed. Create a weatherproof box containing all essential insurance policies, contractor phone numbers, bank accounts, investment accounts, utility company accounts, etc., so you have something to start with after the storm.
Ensure sunblock, insect repellent, first aid, and tire plug kits are on hand. Purchase bleach and extra cleaning supplies. Buy extra garbage bags, toilet paper, and paper towels. Fill your grill’s propane tanks for cooking in the event of a power outage. Have a supply of bottled water and non-perishable food for each household member, including your pets.
In the event that you need to evacuate, have a plan in place of where you will go and what you will need to bring with you. And don’t wait until the last minute! There are often long lines at gas pumps when a storm is imminent. Shelters fill up quickly, so be prepared in advance.
Keeping your car’s gas tank full is also recommended during hurricane season.
The city website has a variety of printable publications that can aid in resident preparation available at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/residents/emergency-preparedness.
While you are on the city website, sign up for Alert Punta Gorda. This service notifies residents in the event of any weather or other related emergency. You can choose to receive alerts on your home or business phone, mobile phone, email, text message, or more based on your settings.
This year, from May 28 to June 10 has been designated the 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Various readiness supplies can be purchased during this week without paying sales tax. Some examples of tax-free items include flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less; radios costing $50 or less; tarps costing $100 or less; coolers costing $60 or less; batteries costing $50 or less; smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors costing $70 or less; and, generators costing $1,000 or less. The holiday also includes several items related to the safe evacuation of household pets.
Prepare for the worst and hope for the best as we enter into the time of the year when weather dominates our plans. A little preparation now will make coping with hurricane precautions and impacts easier as we get into hurricane season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.