We now know that it is never too soon to dust off “Plan B” … the “what if” plan that has to be part of every decision the government makes. Suffice is to say that the Charlotte County school system was not prepared for the COVID-19 crisis, nor was the Board of County Commissioners.
We are ready for most of what Mother Nature throws at us … the hurricanes and their aftermath … but this, never. The commissioners have an agenda that has to be re-evaluated, no doubt. Much of what is in the planning stage can be pushed forward, much that has already been contracted, not so.
We have been told that a relief fund will allow the small businesses to pay some of their bills, however no one really knows how that will work out. Our economy is predicated on some big business … real estate, banking, servicing the economy, insurance and the like, but all businesses, large or small require a demand and the money to pay for it.
We are not a rich county and, as a result, those who had problems paying for the basics are in deeper holes which will require more financial assistance.
What will happen to the “affordable housing” plans that the commission was discussing is unknown at this time. Much of what was planned might just have to be put on the back burner as we try to figure out what we must do. It is at this time that your choice of those elected must earn your vote. It is time for ingenuity to come to the fore.
With such a large number of poor, along with others too close for comfort, how will we be able to satisfy all the needs and wants?
How the schools will be able to provide the education needed without a much better system has not been revealed and to be frank, we cannot wait until this COVID-19 virus debacle to be over before the school board and the superintendent think about it. They will, by law, get the money and lack of funds cannot be an excuse.
To assume that we will get back to normal in a heartbeat is unrealistic, but then again, we Americans can do anything. One thing is certain, we cannot show the world that we are the best at complaining. We have the best County Commission ever and they will burn the midnight oil to come up with a plan to get us going again.
As for the public, they (that’s you and me) will have to be patient, generous to a fault and charitable beyond normal. Our doctors and hospitals have met the challenge that a community such as ours needs and expects. They have to have more support if we are to continue to get the health care we need.
Enough is never enough, so now is the time to dig in … be ready when the time comes to be first out of the box to make it all work. We must support our school board and superintendent, our commissioners and out local merchants, along with giving emotional support to those who need it, suffer some indignity and know that we live in the best country in the world and that is not going away anytime soon. God bless America.
