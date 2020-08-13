My name is Vanessa Oliver, and I am a conservative Republican attorney and businesswoman running for Charlotte County Airport Authority. I was fortunate enough to grow up in Charlotte County, and am fortunate that my husband and I have had the opportunity to grow our careers and our family here.
I am running for Airport Authority because I want others to have the same opportunity that we have had: to have both a fulfilling career and to live in the same small, charming community as our family.
I am a firm believer in the benefit that comes from multi-generational communities. My own children benefit from spending time with their grandparents, and I know my parents and in-laws feel the same. It is my goal that every grandparent in this community should have opportunity to fly affordably and conveniently to visit their out-of-state grandchildren. I also want every graduate of our local schools to have the ability to stay in or return to Charlotte County and have a rewarding, high-wage career.
The way to accomplish these goals is by retaining the flourishing commercial air service out of our airport, and by nurturing a robust, diverse economy at our airport park.
The Punta Gorda Airport is the economic driver of our local economy, and the Airport Authority is where my skill set as an attorney and businesswoman can be of most use to our citizens. The Authority is in the position to bring more high-wage jobs to Charlotte County and increase the airport’s economic output for the benefit of our entire community.
My plan to increase economic development at the airport is three-fold:
First, the airport should attract additional passengers to the airport and our community by encouraging additional destinations and flights. The way to bring in more passengers is to keep costs low for the airlines. By being a better deal than our neighboring airports, we can start to attract additional airlines looking to save costs during the economic downturn, as well as encourage Allegiant to add destinations.
Second, the airport should bring more ancillary services to serve those passengers at the airport, like a parking garage, additional restaurants, and hotel. PGD produces most of its revenue through ancillary services, such as rental cars and parking. Expanding and enhancing these services will bring additional revenue streams to the airport, and complement our existing low-cost model.
Third, the airport should recruit additional companies to the Airport Park, such as aviation-related industries to complement the A&P program; industrial companies to serve Cheney Brothers; companies that are relocating to Florida to enjoy our lower taxes and land prices; and finally, manufacturing companies wishing to bring their manufacturing jobs back to the United States from China.
I am running to help make our airport and community even stronger than we were before the pandemic. If you share this vision for our future, then I ask you to please vote for me, Vanessa Oliver, for Charlotte County Airport Authority on Aug. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.