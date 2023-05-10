This year, the City of Punta Gorda has again earned the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

The award represents a significant achievement by the city for its budget presentation. It reflects the commitment of the city and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. The city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation to receive the award. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories and the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.


   
