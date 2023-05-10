This year, the City of Punta Gorda has again earned the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
The award represents a significant achievement by the city for its budget presentation. It reflects the commitment of the city and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. The city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation to receive the award. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories and the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.
According to the GFOA, "Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America. Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 22,500 members and the communities they serve." The city has earned this recognition every year since 1985.
The Finance Department's staff takes special care to create a transparent budget with clear policy goals and utilize the strategic plan as a strong policy framework. Evaluators found the organization-wide strategic goals and strategies that address long-term concerns and issues and provide the context for decisions within the annual budget to be outstanding. Additionally, the GFOA evaluators saw the performance link to the strategic plans as excellent.
The Finance Department was also rated as outstanding in demonstrating the status and descriptions of the financial policies. The budget contains statistical and supplemental data describing the organization, community, and populations. This section was characterized as informative and interesting to the citizen stakeholder, legislators, and administration of Punta Gorda.
Evaluators also highlighted the good capital project descriptions, including community and operating impacts, as well as the great inclusion of risk analysis. It also noted the excellent modeling of staffing needs in the General Fund forecast. The discussion of how forecasts affect the budget and other plans and issues, and the implications for current and future budgets and operations were found to be notable. The GFAO evaluators found the budget to be an outstanding policy plan and operations guide.
Our budget is driven by our mission to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda's identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit. As the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY2024) budget is developed section by section, the opportunity for feedback and public comments is provided at the City Council meetings and is welcome at the email below or by phone.
I want to thank our elected officials and city staff for their efforts that have resulted in receiving the GFAO Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. I look forward to the continued discussions throughout the FY2024 budget process.
