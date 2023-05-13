There are many projects underway that affect the residents of Punta Gorda.
Our office receives inquiries from time to time about why we don’t wait until after season to start or continue projects. The reality is that we are a very busy, year-round operation.
In this current environment of supply chain delays, limited vendor availability, and the complexity of projects, it isn’t feasible nor cost effective to stop or hold projects when contractors are ready to move forward. We have many public and private projects currently in progress.
In some cases, private entities are doing work within the city. This is the case with a TECO Energy project on Aqui Esta Drive. Equix Energy Services, LLC is closing one lane of traffic on March 13 to March 17, from 8 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. on Aqui Esta Drive from Ames Street to Buttonwood Place for placement of a gas line. Please anticipate delays.
If you’ve taken a stroll on the Harborwalk lately, you will likely notice the removal of derelict vessels has started. Please use caution around the work areas and keep a safe distance from removal equipment. To check on the status of derelict vessels, visithttps://gis.myfwc.com/DerelictVessel/.
Our office has also had calls from residents regarding the Riviera Marina. The Riviera Marina is not in the city of Punta Gorda. There has been a substantial amount of clean-up that has occurred, with much more remaining. Ownership and environmental issue are still in the works, but again, we have no authority over that process.
Canal debris clean-up is also underway. The debris removal company is using the Ponce Park boat ramp between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the next two weeks. This will likely cause delays at the boat ramp, so please plan accordingly.
The Gilchrist Park/Harborwalk Phase II is wrapping up. The project includes new on-street diagonal parking, new park sidewalks, stormwater management treatment infrastructure, landscaping, and lighting. West Retta Esplanade from Gilchrist to Berry has new intersection treatments and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
Contracts to replace seawalls and provide channel marker signs have been advertised and awaiting bid openings. The storm impacted approximately 7.25 miles of seawall – 6.50 miles in Punta Gorda Isles and .75 miles in Burnt Store Isles. Failed seawalls are classified by damage. A high priority means a failed seawall with severe erosion or erosion close to structures. Medium priority indicates seawall standing but not functioning with some erosion. The low priority status indicates the seawall has minor damage and functioning with little to no erosion.
Residents can find maps showing the location and classification on the Canal Maintenance website athttps://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/government/public-works/canal-maintenance. When reviewing the address list on the city’s website for seawall failures, there are two columns of addresses per page.
This is just a brief summary of some of the current activities in the city. Whether you are on the roadways, waterways, or Punta Gorda Pathways, we thank you for the patience and caution that is needed as we navigate the restoration of our city.
