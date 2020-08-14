Charlotte County issued 217 single family home permits in July 2020, a 15% increase over June 2020 and a 15% increase over July 2019. That figure is also a 78% increase over our lowest month of the year, which was 122 in May 2020.
The industry adapted quickly to submitting permit applications and plans online when the coronavirus pandemic forced us to close our lobby. Even after it reopened June 1, more than 70% of permit applications are still coming in online.
Online apps have allowed us to deliver exceptional service in other departments, as well. Our three county pools have been accepting online appointments for lap swimming and water aerobics since June 1. More than 8,700 reservations have been made via the county website since then. Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the County Pool Reservations banner at the top of the page.
Library services have been a popular online option for years, but when our libraries closed, our library staff created a hybrid option that allowed patrons to order books and pick them up in our parking lots. More than 180,000 items were checked out by 27,737 patrons as of Aug. 1.
When the libraries did reopen on a limited basis, they became face covering distribution centers. Between July 14 and Aug. 9, staff gave out 42,715 free face coverings.
I’m so proud of the extra effort county staff have given to ensure county residents and visitors continue to be served.
CARES Act
The Human Services Department, in partnership with Community Organizations Assisting in a Disaster, or COAD, are taking applications for individual assistance for residents impacted financially by the coronavirus outbreak. Eligible Charlotte CARES applicants can receive a maximum of: $3,000 toward rent or mortgage; up to $1,000 toward utilities; and up to $1,000 in dependent care assistance.
To apply, visit www.COADFL.org.
The first stage of the Charlotte Cares business recovery grant program has closed. Qualified applications for the second stage are being accepted on a first-come, first serve basis while the funds last. Qualified businesses that applied but were not allocated funds for a prior business group, will be welcome to apply again (electronically) in a subsequent stage while the funds last.
To apply, visit cleared4takeoff.com/charlotte-cares.
COVID-19 Update
CC-TV, the county television station, aired its second livestream update on the local coronavirus situation with Joe Pepe, the administrator of the Florida Department of Health’s Charlotte County office.
The interview aired live on CC-TV and the county’s Facebook page. It was viewed more than 1,200 times and Pepe and county staff answered dozens of questions posed by viewers in the Facebook post comments section.
The interview is now being broadcast on CC-TV and can be accessed on the county Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida. Look for an announcement on upcoming livestreams with the Department of Health.
