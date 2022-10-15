Dear North Port,

The last two weeks have been some of the most challenging times our community has faced in recent memory. Mother Nature is often unpredictable, and Hurricane Ian inflicted damage physically and mentally on the residents of North Port as well as our friends and neighbors in surrounding communities. We wish them well as we all work to reset our lives to a point where we can continue to function in a “new normal,” so to speak. Our homes will need to be rebuilt, our businesses will need to be restored, but our spirit remains stronger than ever.


