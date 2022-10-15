The last two weeks have been some of the most challenging times our community has faced in recent memory. Mother Nature is often unpredictable, and Hurricane Ian inflicted damage physically and mentally on the residents of North Port as well as our friends and neighbors in surrounding communities. We wish them well as we all work to reset our lives to a point where we can continue to function in a “new normal,” so to speak. Our homes will need to be rebuilt, our businesses will need to be restored, but our spirit remains stronger than ever.
The most remarkable result of this natural disaster was how quickly everyone came together to support one another in the aftermath. Neighbors displayed love and caring, helping to remove debris and offer each other safe places to sleep while some homes were flooded and uninhabitable. Our community partners supported our first responders, who worked tirelessly to help evacuate those trapped by flooding following the catastrophe despite experiencing issues with their own families and damaged homes. Many community partners provided food to our first responders, which meant there was one less thing for them to worry about as they performed their duties as public servants. A huge thank you goes out to all the first responders, our community partners and the volunteer citizens who stepped up to help those in need in order to re-establish a healthy, functioning community.
The world has been watching us for the last two weeks, and the outpouring of attention, resources and comfort has shown that in a world that has lost a lot of its kindness in recent years, we can still come together during difficult times and genuinely support each other. I am grateful for everyone who uplifted North Port during this tragedy. We will always remember how you were there for us during our darkest moments.
The response phase of this disaster is still underway. We are working to help people connect with FEMA and other resources, to improve failed transportation routes for residents and schools, and to ensure donations are being routed to those in need in North Port. But what happens when the world stops watching? Or when another story gets the headlines?
The key to long-term recovery success will be your local leadership. Your local government will be here to foster the growth of this city, which will take multiple years. We will ensure our local government facilities rebound and our services resume smoothly. There must be an intentional focus on supporting the recovery of businesses and local economy. We will continue to push the envelope and grow our city as we were doing before Hurricane Ian. We will develop simultaneous paths that will help focus on recovery while not losing sight of our goals for the new fiscal year, which started Oct. 1. Prior to the storm, our city had six strategic pillars; we now will have seven, adding Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery.
We still want to grow our economy, focus on environmental sustainability, evaluate our infrastructure and operations and make your government as efficient and transparent as possible.
The most immediate role for us is to be there for you when you need us. We will continue that effort for as long as we need to while our community heals. But take comfort in knowing your city will create a plan with a project-oriented focus. We have a talented and experienced leadership team that has established effective partnerships at the local, state and federal levels. We also have an unwavering desire to ensure you have the best quality of life that we can provide. Most importantly, we will not give up on you. We will fight and continue to unite our community during these tough times.
