All of us in Southwest Florida are concerned about the effects phosphate mining may have on our local environment. A spill many years ago wiped out all life in the Peace River and the upper part of Charlotte Harbor. We are still living with the devastation it caused to the critical seagrass beds.
We must understand that this is not the only danger we face. Inland from us sits Lake Okeechobee, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the U.S. Contaminated water from that lake is sent through canals both to the West and the East. To the West from the lake into canals, and down the Caloosahatchee River, and then into the Gulf and Pine Island Sound, triggering massive toxic blooms that kill fish, feed red tide,and make people sick. The same occurs to the East causing the same kind of damage.
Sitting at my desk in my home office, I have a 19th century map of Florida. It is a fascinating document. Close examination shows almost no roads at all in Southwest Florida, but more interesting is that it shows no canals from Lake Okeechobee leading either to the west or the east.
It shows the Everglades coming right up to the Southern shore of the lake which also was fed by a number of streams and rivers from the north. Back then there was no dike at all around the lake, water flowed freely and gently south into the Everglades and eventually to the Bay of Florida in the Southwest corner of the State.
The first dike on the Southern end of the lake was built in the early 20th century along with canals in an attempt to drain the Everglades to create farmland. This early dike precipitated a major flood when it was overtopped during a major storm since the normal sheet flow had been blocked. The result was construction of the higher Hoover Dike completely around the lake and additional drainage canals to the south, in order to create even more farmland. At this time, huge amounts of land were developed to grow sugar cane by the sugar industry. Canals were constructed to provide access to the lake from both the Atlantic and the Gulf.
The lake now became a repository for all the pollution flowing down from the north from farms, cities and towns, failed cesspools and septic tanks via the Kissimmee River, as all the other feeder streams had been blocked from the lake by the Hoover Dike. The canals heading west and east are used to dump polluted water from the lake towards us, and to our neighbors on the East Coast. In addition, each year the Sugar industry burns vast areas of fields producing all kinds of air pollution. This air pollution is carried by winds from the east directly to us!
The state and federal governments have been trying to mitigate some of this disaster through the Everglades restoration projects, creating reservoirs, and enhancing flow to the south. But these efforts are only a small bandage: they do not address the pollution flowing down the Kissimmee River, or the air pollution caused by burning fields. Another problem is the outrageous government subsidies to the sugar industry.
These subsidies cause the price of sugar in the U.S to be double the price it is in the open world market! If these subsidies did not exist, the land used by the sugar industry would be far less valuable, and the cost to buy and restore this land would be much lower.
I believe that the only real long term solution is to remove the Hoover Dike completely, and restore the lake so that the water flows south naturally via sheet flow through the Everglades, which would gradually purify the water, and to vigorously enforce environmental regulations to the north along the Kissimmee river to reduce pollution flowing into the lake.
Expensive? Yes, but for our long term survival, I think it is worth looking into.
