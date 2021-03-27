The first of two Code Framework workshops was held this past Tuesday. Dover Kohl & Partners led an explanation of land development regulations and form-based codes. Various poll questions were asked including whether or not participants had been involved in the Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan. There were a large number of people that indicated they had not participated in that process.
We welcome the new residents and stakeholders to the discussion and thank those that have participated in all of the city planning activities. There are also many other opportunities to get engaged in your city government.
The City of Punta Gorda also has a variety of board and committee seats available. The Utility Advisory Board has three seats open to city residents. This board is well suited for someone that has an interest and expertise in utility construction standards and utility billing issues. The board meets once a month on the fourth Monday at 9 a.m. The Historic Preservation Board is seeking a resident that has a passion for preserving the historic charm of Punta Gorda. This board meets the fourth Thursday of every month at 9 a.m.
A representative of a non-profit organization related to the history of the city is needed for the Donation Review Committee. This committee meets quarterly, as needed, to review nonmonetary donations received by the city and recommends acceptance or rejection of same. Two alternates are sought for the Board of Zoning Appeals. The board meets the fourth Tuesday at 4 p.m. and makes recommendations to City Council on requested variances to city code. City residency is required. The volunteer appointment information form can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/yjnj7kbj. A complete list of available service opportunities is published in the Weekly Highlights Report available at tinyurl.com/yy3zvaft.
The city also has a variety of employment opportunities. If you enjoy working outside, the Public Works department has some great entry level positions available. The Canal Maintenance Worker I position is responsible for the maintenance and repair or replacement of seawalls. The Right of Way Maintenance Worker I offers a variety of labor tasks on road construction maintenance operations work. The Sanitation Worker II is responsible for solid waste collection services to residents and businesses. If planning is your skill set, consider the Planner II Associate Planner opportunity available in Urban Design. This is an advanced professional position responsible for researching and analyzing technical data in the field of city planning. Utilities is seeking a skilled and licensed Treatment Plant Operator B and an entry level Utilities Maintenance Worker I. All of these positions offer competitive benefits and salaries, as well as paid vacation and sick time. Learn more at tinyurl.com/s5r6mm8.
Remember that registration is available for the second Code Framework Workshop to be held March 30 at 6 p.m. A limited number of ticketed seats are available at the Military Heritage Museum or via Zoom by registering at www.puntagordamasterplan.com. Through community engagement we will continue to preserve Punta Gorda’s small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability.
