As I mentioned recently, there are many opportunities to volunteer with the City of Punta Gorda including the Volunteers in Policing and Volunteer Fire Association. Another way to provide your time and expertise to benefit the residents of Punta Gorda is to serve on a board or commission.
• Board of Zoning Appeals — (three regular and two alternate) Meets at 4 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday in City Council Chambers. City residency is required. Seven-member board with two alternate members. Three-year terms, maximum of three terms or partial term plus two more terms. Financial disclosure required. Makes recommendations to City Council on variances to City Code.
• Code Enforcement — (two regular and two alternate) Meets at 9 a.m. monthly on the fourth Wednesday in City Council Chambers. City residency required. Seven-member board with two alternate members. Three-year terms. Maximum of three terms or partial term plus two more terms. Financial disclosure required. Hears and decides alleged violations of the City Code.
• Planning Commission — (one regular) Meets at 2 p.m. monthly on the fourth Monday in City Council Chambers. City residency required. Seven-member board with two alternate members. Three-year terms. Maximum of three terms OR partial term plus two more terms. Financial disclosure required. Makes recommendations to City Council on Special Exceptions, amending or extending the Comprehensive Plan, platting or subdividing land within the City and adopting and amending zoning ordinances.
• Punta Gorda Isles Canal Advisory Committee — (one regular) Meets at 1:30 p.m. monthly on the third Monday in City Council Chambers. Punta Gorda Isles residency required. Seven member board. Three-year terms, maximum of three terms. Financial disclosure required. Makes recommendations to City Council on effective maintenance of existing canals, waterways and navigable channels within the district, together with maintenance and reconstruction of seawalls. Holds public hearings and makes finaldecision on petitions for special permit to provisions of Section 2-1© of Chapter 6, City Code of Ordinances.
Anyone interested in serving on a board or committee can complete a Board Appointment Information form at bit.ly/3Cddnn0 available at or through the office of the City Clerk by stopping by at 326 W. Marion Ave. or calling 941-575-3369. Appointed members and those interested in serving should review the Handbook for Advisory Board Members at bit.ly/2YQLUci and be willing to comply with the requirements therein. Topics covered include an overview of the City’s boards and committees, meeting procedures and Florida’s Public Records Law and Sunshine Law.
While volunteering to serve on a board or commission provides a great service to the community, many that have taken on the challenge find that they gain knowledge that helps them in their individual lives as well. Service also provides the opportunity to influence local government and policies, as well as connecting with others in the community that have similar interests.
