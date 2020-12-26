This has been a year unlike any other for our employees, our citizens, loved ones and businesses facing challenges that have impacted us all both personally and professionally. The 292 employees who serve our more than 20,000 residents have risen to the occasion and created new ways to provide solutions to the challenges that 2020 has dealt.
As one of the newest members of our team, I feel honored to have been given the opportunity to work with each of our employees to keep our city running smoothly. Each of us may be a different part of the machine, but all are just as important to make the machinery operate.
We are also fortunate to have a Punta Gorda City Council that is well respected, and members whom are concerned about our citizens, the employees, the businesses we support, and our community as a whole. They are truly engaged with the process to help make our city an even better place. The support they give allows city staff to provide efficient and effective services to the city, and also security for our families and loved ones.
The contributions of our staff have not gone unnoticed by others as well. Chief Pamel Davis was recently awarded the Chief Executive Officer of the Year award from the Southwest Florida Police Chief’s Association (SWFPCA). Chief Davis took a very aggressive approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the Punta Gorda Police Department had the right people in the right places to make the department safer, obtaining the necessary supplies, and implementing a wide variety of changes to our organization to diminish the risk to staff and the community.
In addition to the pandemic, 2020 also brought unprecedented protests and, in some cases, riots to parts of the nation. While historically we do not see protests or only minor marches in our community, Punta Gorda was not spared from community activism and marches. The city saw two separate marches, the first with over 1,000 participants and the second with over 500 participants. And while most of our officers have never participated in such activities, Chief Davis brought her decades of experience to the forefront, meeting with event organizers, working with command staff in setting up our responses, and ensuring that our officers protected the constitutional rights of the marchers.
Another PGPD employee, Kaylee Licata, Accreditation and Administrative Services specialist was also recognized. She was awarded the Civilian Officer of the Year for among other accomplishments, procuring nearly $300,000 in grant funding for the police department, the most the department has ever received in a single fiscal year.
These recent accolades are just two examples of the great work being done every day in every department to serve our community. We routinely receive accolades for each department, and even more notable recognition is on the horizon for the city employees that serve you. You are in capable hands and we are very proud of their accomplishments.
As 2020 draws to a close, I look forward to working more closely with citizens, staff and stakeholders in the new year. We have a bright future here in the city and can look forward to a new year with new opportunities as we move forward together.
