As we move into this budget cycle, we are faced with not only implementation of the previously approved long-term initiatives of the city, but also with evaluating and funding strategic needs to ensure that city services, infrastructure, and assets are sound in the years toccome.
The city’s assets include 13 public buildings, 121 miles of streets, 1,270 city-maintained street lights, 19 traffic signal intersections, and four bridges. The city owns 55 miles of canals and 109 miles of seawall. There are 237 miles of water mains, 129 miles of sanitary sewer, and 119 lift stations. Twenty-three parks totaling 130 acres and nine miles of pathways are the responsibility of the city. Two hundred and eight motorized equipment items, including cranes, fleet vehicles, boats, and compactors, are also part of the city’s assets. The city’s total asset base holds a non-depreciated value of $386,313,048.
The most important asset is the 300-employee base that is needed to operate our city. They depend on budget-driven decisions to be able to adequately complete their jobs, and for their very well being. For this budget cycle, one of the key areas on which we have focused is that asset, our employee base, and the policies and procedures we use to run the city that drives revenue and allows our staff to perform their respective jobs.
Coupled with other planning initiatives such as the ability for project completion, infrastructure maintenance, and service delivery itself, employee retention and attraction is the foundation for those initiatives to be successful and must be addressed. Given the current employment environment with accompanying challenges, it has become especially critical.
Much of what we find that generally requires attention for our employment base is in relation to salary and benefits. That is what helps us to retain the qualified employees we currently have and attract the ones we need as our service demand increases in complexity and volume. Obviously, we are not like other private firms when it comes to changing our employment standards, knowing that when we do, it will impact each resident we serve.
With our commitment to a high level of service, we began last year working on our financial planning and personnel strategic plans to prepare for the necessity of enhancing staffing levels and the wages we can provide. This is done two ways; through the collective bargaining process for the two classified employee groups, and through outside evaluation for the remaining non-classified (other general) employees. These three groups then encompass all employees in city government. Fortunately, our FY2023 budget includes improving our wage structures for all employee groups. It is important to reiterate that the employees are always a priority as we work through our challenges and limitations.
I am proud to be part of the team working for the city of Punta Gorda. We are fortunate to have such an engaged City Council, dedicated employee base, and depth of experience. Additionally, we have developed a realistic and conservative budget, coupled with long-term data driven planning, realistically addressing pending and deferred needs ensures that we properly address issues facing the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.