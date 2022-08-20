As we move into this budget cycle, we are faced with not only implementation of the previously approved long-term initiatives of the city, but also with evaluating and funding strategic needs to ensure that city services, infrastructure, and assets are sound in the years toccome.

The city’s assets include 13 public buildings, 121 miles of streets, 1,270 city-maintained street lights, 19 traffic signal intersections, and four bridges. The city owns 55 miles of canals and 109 miles of seawall. There are 237 miles of water mains, 129 miles of sanitary sewer, and 119 lift stations. Twenty-three parks totaling 130 acres and nine miles of pathways are the responsibility of the city. Two hundred and eight motorized equipment items, including cranes, fleet vehicles, boats, and compactors, are also part of the city’s assets. The city’s total asset base holds a non-depreciated value of $386,313,048.

Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line at 941-575-3302.

