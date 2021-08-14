One of the first things that impressed me about the City of Punta Gorda was the quality of the staff and the attention given to customer service. Every week I am fortunate to hear from residents about their experiences with our city staff. I’ll share a few of the stories of the people that deliver a high level of service to our residents.
This accolade comes in courtesy of Mr. Sabatini: “On August 5th, I called in a main waterline rupture on Wren Court at 6 a.m. The city crews responded within an hour. But what was amazing was Troy and his team working on the leak. It was like watching a team of surgeons work together. Each person was anticipating what the next step would be and would get a tool or piece of pipe or a valve ready. Hand it to the person doing the work and he could quickly move to the next step. The repair was done quickly and safely.”
Last week a resident suffered a fire in their home at the Eagle Point Mobile Home Park. Mr. Gentry shared the following about events that transpired:”Yesterday I arrived at a patient’s house to provide them with oxygen to find their home on fire. I had met the homeowner a handful of times previously and knew she had a few dogs inside. I’m writing to tell you how lucky you are to have the men and women on your team, particularly Mr. Lewandowski and a fire inspector whose name I was unable to catch due to the situation. I helped this particular gentleman (the fire inspector) try to revive the dogs that were pulled out of the house.
“The inspector worked tirelessly to revive the animal … he went above and beyond to show kindness and provide some dignity to someone’s friend … Mr. Lewandowski is a top notch leader and standup gentleman. I am proud that he works in such an important capacity for our city. His leadership skills are second to none. He remained calm and cool while coordinating his team’s effort. And he talked to his men and women with utmost respect. I could tell he cares about each and every one of them by the way he spoke to them. I thank you and all the men and women in your fire stations.”
The Public Works Department received a call regarding the sanitation services provided by John Giamanco and Rob Hemingway. Ms. Precorelli was impressed with the extra steps take to make sure and place the empty garbage cart away from the flooded swale. This action allowed her to retrieve her cart without getting her feet wet. The attention to detail was an amazing surprise. Public Works also received a call regarding the impressive services provided by Canal Maintenance workers Michael Wessels and Gary Koska. Ms. Dickisson expressed her appreciation of their hard work and dedication and went on to say they did a tremendous job filling in the depressions around the seawall.
These are just a few examples of the extraordinary work executed by city employees. I could put them all in here for everyone to see. The level of service provided to area residents does not go unnoticed. The efforts of these and all of our employees are appreciated. Their actions and attitudes contribute to the city’s positive image and make the City of Punta Gorda a municipality that offers the best of American, small-town attributes.
